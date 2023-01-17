SOC Technical coordinator
2023-01-17
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
What we are looking for
Are you a passionate person with Splunk knowledge, eager to learn, and would like to move your career to the next level? Are you into IT but also like a social and coordinating role? We are now looking for a new team member with a positive attitude! Could that be you? Please, go ahead!
Job responsibilities
1. Coordination with Managed Service Provider and Splunk management. Coordinate with MSSP - Be the focal point between MSSP and Scania team.
• Log onboarding Data monitoring Data quality checks Storage Monitoring.
• Lead Splunk improvement work (data normalization, system utilization, system performance in general, searching performance, new apps) handle system changes and coordinate tasks between Scania and MSSP.
• Arrange MSSP SOC to Scania Team meetings.
• Collect Scania SOC feedback over time to use as input for MSSP SOC improvement.
• Ensure new onboarded data is monitored and follow up on use case development.
2. Coordinate and plan activities around other areas such as implementing our support systems such as network sensors.
3. Work as a SOC analyst with our team both during normal business and during any incidents.
The role and the team
We are one of the teams at Scania IT who works with Global Security services, more exactly we are responsible for SOC analysis. We are now replacing one of our members who left for new challenges. In this role, you will take the lead in the communication with our Service Providers and with our vendors for technical discussions. Part-time you will be working within the operative business doing the SOC analysis together with the full-time analysts. As you can see - this is the perfect match for you who love IT but still wants to work with people, communication, and coordination.
Soft skills
You have a positive team attitude and you are eager to learn new things, about Scania's infrastructure, policies, and processes. You can also think out of the box to come up with smart solutions. You are good at communicating and like to be the "spider in the net", but at the same time, you enjoy working operative with technical tasks.
Skills we require
• Experience working with Splunk.
• A good understanding of Active Directory, Network concepts, Operating systems & Security.
• Experience in communicating with third-party, for example, SOC/vendors/service providers etc.
• Communication skills to present things simply and clearly in English, and also preferable in Swedish.
What we offer
Besides being a part of a great team we offer you the possibility of great development. To mention some points:
• Challenges of a big organization and a platform where opinions are heard
• Exposure to learning many security tools not limited to Splunk
• Exposure to vendor management
• Trainings
• A platform to develop the managerial skills
Scania also offers all employees the flexibility to work both from home and at the office. You are also offered permanent employment, annual bonuses, a pension plan, and much more.
Application and other information
Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Therefore we look forward to getting your application as soon as possible, but latest the 31th of January. Kindly note that a background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Scania CV AB (org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com
