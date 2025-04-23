Snowflake Architect - Director
2025-04-23
About LTIMindtree:
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.
Role Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Snowflake Architect (Director) to lead a Data Platform Modernization program.
Key Responsibilities:
Data Platform Migration: Develop and implement a comprehensive strategy for migrating from Teradata Platform to Databricks and Snowflake.
Stakeholder Engagement: Establish and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, ensuring alignment with their data transformation goals.
Strategic Planning: Collaborate with leadership to define and execute a strategic roadmap for data transformation, ensuring scalability and efficiency.
Technical Leadership: Provide technical guidance and leadership to the data architecture team, ensuring best practices and innovative solutions are applied.
Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities for continuous improvement in data processes and systems, driving innovation and efficiency.
Qualifications:
Extensive experience in data architecture, with a focus on data platform migration and modernization.
Proven track record of leading large-scale data transformation projects.
Strong technical expertise in Snowflake, Databricks and other modern data platforms.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills.
Ability to develop and execute strategic plans in alignment with organizational goals.
Experience in managing and mentoring technical teams.
Valid Swedish work permit or citizenship, allowing free work in Sweden.
What You Can Expect:
Become part of one of the fastest growing IT services companies in the world.
Organization driven by team spirit and technology.
Entrepreneurial culture where you can influence and grow.
Competitive Salary as per Market Standards.
Work life balance.
Market benefits.
