Small Animal Track Residency in Diagnostic Imaging
2025-08-07
Department of Clinical Sciences
The diagnostic imaging unit is an approved training site for the European specialist degree in the subject, for both small and large animals. The unit is well-equipped with modern X-ray, fluoroscopy, ultrasound, 64-slice computed tomography (CT) for small and large animals, 1.5 T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for small animals, 0.27 T MRI system for standing horses and scintigraphy for small and large animals, including its own Hotlab. We are about 14 employees divided into radiologists and nurses specialized in imaging.
With us you get a work environment that is characterized by great commitment and high standards. We focus on joint learning and development in a safe environment - taking responsibility for competence, correct diagnostics, the well-being of patients and our team spirit.
About the position
The resident will work in the UDS Diagnostic Imaging Clinic and progress through an ECVDI residency training program in small animal radiography, ultrasound, CT, MRI and scintigraphy. The program will also include training in equine imaging.
Resident will participate to daily imaging rounds and weekly journal club. The resident will be expected to actively participate in the supervision and teaching of undergraduate veterinary students and general activities in the clinic including internal training of University Animal Hospital staff, and information and education activities for referring veterinarians and animal owners.
Your profile
Qualifications and skills:
• The applicant must have a veterinary degree that is recognized in Sweden.
• Satisfactory moral and ethical standing in the profession and in the community is a requirement.
• A minimum of one year in a recognized general clinical training programme (internship) or two years of satisfactory veterinary practice equivalent.
• Knowledge and clinical experience of at least one year in veterinary diagnostic imaging focused on radiology and ultrasound of small animals at a diagnostic imaging department or unit is required.
• Fluent in spoken and written English.
Assessment criteria
• Fluent in spoken and written Swedish is considered a merit for the position. Non-Swedish speaking successful applicants will be expected to actively learn Swedish.
• British Certificate in veterinary diagnostic imaging, Swedish specialization step II in Diagnostic Imaging in dogs and cats or other international educational programs in veterinary diagnostic imaging are considered an advantage.
• Experience with advanced diagnostic imaging techniques such as CT and MRI are considered an advantage.
• Previous experience with teaching or conducting research in veterinary diagnostic imaging are considered an advantage.
• Experience working as a veterinary radiologist at SLU is an advantage.
The selection will be based upon the written application and an interview where qualifications, collaboration and communication skills together with other personal qualities are important.
The applicant must have a strong ambition to become a specialist in veterinary diagnostic imaging and is expected to complete the requirements and take the examinations for the European Diploma in Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging.
About us
At SLU University Animal Hospital (UDS), education, research and advanced animal care go hand in hand. We educate tomorrow's veterinarians and animal nurses and provide first-class care for companion animals, competition animals and production animals.
We also disseminate knowledge to the general public. By combining established knowledge with the latest research results, we develop the animal care of the future.
Under one roof, we offer healthcare for horses, dogs, cats and other small animals. In addition to modern premises adapted to the business, we have advanced imaging diagnostics and a veterinary specialist laboratory. UDS's operations also include an outpatient clinic that travels to stables and farms to examine and treat horses and farm animals. In total, we have about 200 employees who provide qualified animal healthcare 24/7.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala, Sweden
Form of employment:
Time limited specialization position, maximum 4 years.
Extent:
100%
Working hours: Weekdays during daytime - late afternoon shifts may be considered.
Start date:
1st of October 2025, or by common agreement.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 1st September 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Please include in your application: A letter of intent, a CV, relevant certificates/transcripts and contact details for 2 referees.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
