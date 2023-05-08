Slöjdlärare | Textil & Trä- Och Metall
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
About the school
International English School Liljeholmen is a 4-9 school is located in Telefonplan, close to both subway and bus. The school was started in 2014 and has over 90 staff and around 930 students with five parallel classes per year.
We as a school are facing a long-awaited step forward, as we plan to move into a brand new school building in 2024-2025, located close to Midsommarkransen. The school will then become a complete elementary school with classes from F-9.
If you want to work in an international environment with a supportive culture, IES Liljeholmen is the place for you. We have a broad group of students who speak around 50 different mother tongues as well as a rich international staff group.
We want to encourage and support internationally educated teachers who start with us at IES Liljeholmen to both learn Swedish and supplement their teacher education in order to obtain a Swedish teaching qualification.
About the position
Internationella Engelska skolan Liljeholmen is currently looking for a qualified teacher for Crafts. You will be part of a year team, which means a shared mentorship for a class, as well as teaching in textiles and wood- and metal.
You are a qualified teacher for the above subjects and ages mentioned. We hope that you see the importance of creating and maintaining good relationships with colleagues, students, and guardians. You are motivated to have regular contact with guardians, to lead mentor-time activities in line with the mentoring program, and to work and collaborate with colleagues in a caring and supportive environment.
There is no requirement for previous teaching experience, but we would like you to be confident in your classroom leadership and be able to create a safe and secure environment both in and outside of the classroom. You value and deliver personal, clear, and balanced leadership with both control and student engagement as a focus. You as a teacher set the standard.
Recruitment process
We are actively interviewing for the position and therefore recommend that you send us your application as soon as possible.
If you think this might be a position for you, don't hesitate to apply!
We look forward to receiving your application and having the chance to have a further dialogue with you about the position and your suitability for it!
Other
All International English schools around the country rest on the same fundamentals as a vision for the school called IES Ethos. Feel free to read more about this and see if it aligns with your own professional values and beliefs.
At IES, a pedagogical lunch is included for all employees. The lunch served always consists of four different dishes and a vegetable buffet, fruit, and bread with toppings.
IES is under the free school agreement Almega. There is also a local agreement regarding working hours. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: viktoria.svangren.liljeholmen@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://liljeholmen.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Liljeholmen Kontakt
Viktoria Svangren (assistant principal) viktoria.svangren.liljeholmen@engelska.se 073 - 440 42 61 Jobbnummer
7748325