Slab on ground design with focus on crack calculations
2024-09-11
Om rollen
Background
Slabs on ground are fundamental elements in construction, providing a stable base for various structures ranging from residential buildings to industrial facilities. Their performance is critical to the overall integrity of the structures they support. Although slabs may appear straightforward-essentially a flat, reinforced concrete surface- ensuring their durability and reliability requires careful design, particularly in controlling cracks.
Optimizing slab-on-ground design is essential for minimizing maintenance costs, reducing material usage, and ensuring long-term structural performance. This involves precise calculations to manage shrinkage, thermal movements, and load-induced stresses that can lead to cracking.
A key focus in slab design is on accurate crack calculations to prevent structural issues and extend the slab's lifespan. By employing advanced methods for predicting and controlling cracks, engineers can reduce the need for costly repairs and improve the overall quality of the slab.
The repetitive nature of slab-on-ground designs presents opportunities for automation and optimization in the construction process. Incorporating advanced crack calculation techniques into automated design tools can lead to more efficient construction practices and better resource management, ultimately supporting sustainable building practices.
Aim
Reseach on the slab on ground design procedures and crack calculations
Comparison of Eurocodes, ACI, FIB model codes, CIRIA publications, Betongföreningen ,etc
Creating a design flowchart and Mathcad for calculations
Conclusions of the research in form of a guideline and create check lists
Method
Review requirements regarding slab on ground and shrinkage restraint cracks, and punching and shear design, detailing of reinforcements, local effects, etc (Eurocodes and FIB, ACI, CIRIA, Betongföreningen, etc)
Making automization of the process
Optimize reinforcements using more sophisticated crack calculations
If time allows, as an extra task, modeling the slab with FEM and compare the results
Expected outcome
A calculation sheet that automize the design
Flow chart, guideline and checklists for the design
What you gain
Learning a commercial FE software
Familiarizing with procedure of slab on ground design and detailing of reinforced concrete and Eurocode
Opportunity for recruitment
Good knowledge about concrete structures and eurocode 2
Merit to have Experience with FE software (ex FEM-Design, SAP2000 or other commercial software)
På AFRY driver vi förändring i allt vi gör. Vi anser att förändring sker när modiga idéer möts, när vi samarbetar, skapar innovation och omfamnar kreativa lösningar, det är så vi skapar framtiden. Vi söker konstant kvalificerade kandidater som vill ansluta sig till våra inkluderande team runt om i världen. Bli en del av oss och påskynda den gröna omställningen
