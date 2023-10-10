Skol-IT och lärarvikarie
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
IES Täby is looking for a substitute teacher with IT skills to cover until June 16th 2024.
We are looking for candidates who:
• Can work part time with School IT tasks and also as a cover teacher as required.
• Are reliable, flexible and preferably with ICT/IT/Teaching experience
• Have a valid work permit/is eligible to work in Sweden and has a Swedish bank account + a belastningsregisterutdrag from the police in accordance to Swedish law when working with children.
• Have previous experience and/or are qualified to work with children.
• Have good IT skills, good knowledge of the Google platform, chromebooks, GDPR and IT Security
• Have excellent English language skills and preferably also proficient in Swedish.
• Are confident and enthusiastic and able to show initiative.
• Are confident and enthusiastic and able to show initiative.
• Are able to follow and execute lesson plans set by the class teacher.We are interviewing shortlisted candidates regularly, so if you are interested, apply now!
