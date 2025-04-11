Skin Therapist / Hudterapuet (Part-time or Full-time)
2025-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Are you someone who genuinely loves taking care of others? Do you believe skincare is more than just a routine - it's a way of reconnecting, recharging, and making someone's day better? Then you might be the person we're looking for.
NAP is a growing skincare space, grounded in presence, simplicity, and care. We're now ready to welcome a new team member who shares our philosophy and values.
What you'll be doing:
Performing personalized facial treatments based on our treatment philosophy - including facial massage, chemical peels, and more
Creating a safe, relaxing, and welcoming space for every client
Offering honest, thoughtful product recommendations
Supporting the daily rhythm at NAP - from prepping the room to creating beautiful client experiences
You are:
A licensed/certified skin therapist (either experienced or newly graduated - both are welcome!)
Passionate about skin health and the power of human touch
Caring, positive, and naturally warm in your way of being
Someone who brings good energy into the room
Curious, grounded, and open to learning and growing with us
The role:
Part-time or full-time - let's find what works best
English-speaking
Start date: Flexible
Working at NAP means being part of something small, personal, and meaningful. We're not about rush or routines that feel robotic - we're here to make people feel seen, held, and truly taken care of.
To apply:
To apply:
Apply now by filling in the form and sharing some information about yourself. We're looking for the right person, not the perfect CV. We'd love to know what draws you to this role - and what makes you feel at home in your work.
Application deadline: 2025-05-16
This is a full-time position.
N.A.P. AB (org.nr 559486-0594), http://napsthlm.com
Polhemsgatan 15 (visa karta
)
112 36 STOCKHOLM
Dr. Juliet Bond info@napsthlm.com
9282710