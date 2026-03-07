Skilled professional Sushi chef
2026-03-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Job Title: Experienced Sushi Chef (Full-time / Part-time)
Restaurant: Restaurant Gaijin
Location: Döbelnsgatan 8, 111 40 Stockholm, Sweden
Restaurant Gaijin is looking for a passionate and experienced Sushi Chef to join our professional kitchen team in Stockholm.
Position:
Full-time or Part-time
Responsibilities:
• Prepare high-quality sushi, sashimi, and Japanese dishes
• Maintain excellent food presentation and hygiene standards
• Work efficiently with the kitchen team during service
• Ensure freshness and quality of ingredients
• Follow restaurant recipes and standards
Requirements:
• Previous experience as a Sushi Chef
• Strong knowledge of sushi preparation and knife skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced restaurant environment
• Team player with a positive attitude
• Passion for Japanese cuisine
Salary:
Competitive salary - discussed during interview.
If you are passionate about sushi and want to work in a professional restaurant environment in Stockholm, we would love to hear from you.
Apply by sending your CV
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21
E-post: bagi@soyokaze.se
Döbelnsgatan 8
)
