Skilled professional Sushi chef

Teru AB / Kockjobb / Stockholm
2026-03-07


Job Title: Experienced Sushi Chef (Full-time / Part-time)

Restaurant: Restaurant Gaijin
Location: Döbelnsgatan 8, 111 40 Stockholm, Sweden

Restaurant Gaijin is looking for a passionate and experienced Sushi Chef to join our professional kitchen team in Stockholm.

Position:
Full-time or Part-time

Responsibilities:
• Prepare high-quality sushi, sashimi, and Japanese dishes
• Maintain excellent food presentation and hygiene standards
• Work efficiently with the kitchen team during service
• Ensure freshness and quality of ingredients
• Follow restaurant recipes and standards

Requirements:
• Previous experience as a Sushi Chef
• Strong knowledge of sushi preparation and knife skills
• Ability to work in a fast-paced restaurant environment
• Team player with a positive attitude
• Passion for Japanese cuisine

Salary:
Competitive salary - discussed during interview.

If you are passionate about sushi and want to work in a professional restaurant environment in Stockholm, we would love to hear from you.

Apply by sending your CV

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-21
E-post: bagi@soyokaze.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Teru AB (org.nr 559523-6828)
Döbelnsgatan 8 (visa karta)
111 40  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9783343

