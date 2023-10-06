Skilled C# Developer for Autonomous Vehicle Visualization tool
2023-10-06
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. In this journey, we are establishing ourselves as one of the largest software development companies in Sweden.
Do you want to contribute to making self-driving trucks and buses a reality? Then continue reading, it is your chance.
Scania is developing transport solutions for the future, and it is happening now! So, this is the right time to join us: together we will decide how autonomous transportation can be accomplished and we will make it happen. Yes, it is both exciting and so much fun!
As we are moving towards a Data & Software-driven provider of sustainable transport solutions, a key to success is our committed people working with software. "Software Developers at Scania" is a place where you can get inspired and learn more about internal activities such as the Scania hack. https://www.scania.com/group/en/home/career/life-at-scania/software-developers-at-scania.html
As an agile and experienced Developer for our visualization tool (VISA) you will:
• Create high-quality code with clear focus on performance, since the tool needs to be able to handle and visualize a large amount of sensor data.
• Implement new features in the VISA application suite, using C# in Unity3D.
• Support stakeholders solving issues with the current versions
• Closely collaborate with your own team in defining, handling and executing the backlog and act to maximize the value produced by your team to the whole Autonomous Transport Solution organization.
• Spend your working hours with other awesome people.
Who are you?
• You have enthusiasm and enjoy what you do at work.
• You have an interest in code quality and code performance.
• You will be programming in C#, but a background as software developer in C++ is also a very good asset
• If you have familiarity with Unity 3D, it is meritorious.
• You are a curious and life-long learner.
• You like games.
Also, if you like mathematics and are passionate about problem solving, you will be able to find more advanced tasks satisfying your interests.
You, like us, believe in the importance of diversity, inclusion, and respect for individuals. Communication skills and transparency are key qualities we look at. We want to feel good and have fun at work, so we also put value on your interpersonal skills.
The department works according to the Scaled Agile Framework SAFe but even experience from other agile frameworks is excellent know-how.
Who are we?
At the department of Autonomous Systems, we are developing self-driving vehicles. Our group Virtual Test Environment is contributing to the development of autonomous solutions by enabling engineering productivity. We use state-of-the-art technologies in a dynamic and creative environment.
Visualization is one of our strategic areas. We have developed our own visualization tool (VISA) that integrates with the autonomous vehicle software stack. VISA is now our preferred visualization tool for autonomous driving, and we are continuously increasing customer value by focusing on new features, stability, availability, performance, and ease of use.
The VISA team consists of skilled and experienced developers working with frontend development in C# and Unity3D, C++ backend development, and UX design. We are highly collaborative and open.
What is it like to work at Autonomous Systems in Scania?
We offer an international and dynamic environment where your knowledge and skills will be highly appreciated. We grow steadily. Our employees are our most valuable resource, so we will invest in your professional and personal development.
As a Scania employee, you are also offered several benefits such as a mutual bonus, leasing of a car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, and hybrid remote work possibilities. The position is based in Södertälje, with possibilities of hybrid office and remote work. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service from Stockholm City, via Liljeholmen to Södertälje, called Scania Job Express, when you want to go to the office.
Did you like what you read?
Then do not hesitate and apply! Do not miss the chance to be part of a great team and a great organization. Join us and contribute to shaping the future!
Your application should consist of a CV, a personal letter, and your degree diploma/transcript of records. You will also be asked to provide references. Screening and interviews will be performed continuously.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
More information
You are welcome to contact Alessandro Cadario, group manager, at +46 8 553 82478
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
