Skilled Baker to manage bakery
2022-11-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are a growing company with two coffee places in the city centre and a busy catering business. We are looking for a skilled baker to manage our bakery operation in Östermalm, and will offer the right person good salary and the opportunity to grow with us.
Requirements:
• Relevant work experience
• Availability to work on the weekends when needed
• Dedication and passion for the profession
• Attention to detail
• Good customer service
• Team player
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-30
E-post: felix@rnventures.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

R&N Ventures AB
(org.nr 559202-8996)
7219430