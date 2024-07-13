Skilled administrator to world leading company
2024-07-13
Are you a tenured administrator skilled in the Google suite and on the hunt for your next assignment? Then this could be the perfekt opportunity for you. Scroll down to read more about the role and apply!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a skilled Administrator that will join the Partner Propositions team in the wider Distribution Partnerships team at our client. You will manage both day-to-day and long standing administrative duties to support the teams efficiency and core processes. Above all, your work will impact the way the world experiences music.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
You know how to manage multiple work items all with cross functional dependencies. Have excellent Google suite skills (slides, docs, sheets). Are exceptionally organized and structured. You are experienced with highly cross functional work items and have some prior exposure to Finance or working with numbers. You care about being thorough but optimizing for pace.
• Language: English fluent in speech and written
• Swedish working permit
A background check will be done on the final candidate.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
