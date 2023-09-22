Six Sigma Master Black Belt
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As Master Black Belt Business Unit (BU) Transformers you will be responsible for deploying Lean Six Sigma methodology throughout the BU and Regions (HUBs) to drive business results and a continuous improvement culture. You will be charged with ensuring proper support is provided to critical business objectives by leveraging available resources and deploying best practices to support growth, improve customer loyalty through improved quality and lead time, increase profitability and improve cash efficiency.
Your Responsibilities:
Support of deployment of BU Quality strategy through effective utilization of BU Black Belt and Green Belt resources where needed.
Work with executive leadership to select and prioritize projects to ensure work aligns with strategic goals.
Lead, run or support strategic Black Belt projects across Global Product Groups (GPGs) Regions (HUBs) and Bus.
Mentor, facilitate, and coach L6S Master Black, Black and Green Belt certifications and on-going coaching and toll gate process.
Provide and lead internal/external Lean Six Sigma trainings as needed Prepare Black and Green Belts for certification and submit approval certifications and / or attend certification board (internal / external boards)
Deploy L6S initiatives within the BU, propose and define resources needed, match with the projects to be implemented and initiatives to be deployed.
Define/approve and support key BU/GPG/HUB improvement projects.
Monitor of all BU Master Black, Black and Green Belt projects.
Review the status and search for new improvement opportunities.
Your Background:
Extensive experience (10+ years) in both manufacturing and business environments.
8+ years of experience with leading Lean and Six Sigma improvement projects or application of the associated tools MBB-Certified or MBB-Trained with extensive Coaching, Training, production, and transaction project experience.
Strong background of coaching BB towards their certification.
Proven team leadership skills and ability to influence others at all levels of an organization.
Strong analytical skills to deal with data, descriptive, statistical, graphical, power, risk, and error analyses.
Extensive experience in DOE, Hypothesis Test, ANOVA, Regression, Measurement System Evaluation, Gauge R&R, Statistical Process Control / Process Capability, Control Plan, 7 Quality / 7 Management tools, Lessons Learned.
Strong character capable to deal with all aspects of change management and stakeholder analyses.
Excellent root cause analysis problem solving skills (DMAIC, DFSS, 8D, A3, 3 Legged 5 Why, FMEA)
Fluent written and spoken English matched with excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Additional Information:
This position is posted with a location Global Remote, however could be done from any one of our Transformer Factory locations globally, with a strong preference for location in Europe.
Last day to apply is October 10th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, and the position may be fille din a shorter timeline.
Union Representative - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12.
Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole-bergman@hitachienergy.com
, will answer questions about the position.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
