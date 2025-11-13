Site Transportation Coordinator
2025-11-13
Your New Role We are currently looking for an experienced Site Transportation Coordinator for our client in the transport and industrial sector in Västerås. In this role, you will be a key player in the company's global supply chain organization, responsible for driving, coordinating, and developing efficient and sustainable transport flows - both inbound and outbound.
In this role, you will: - Plan, book, and follow up on transport activities according to the company's needs and procedures - Ensure correct handling of customs-related activities, shipping documents, and other documentation - Manage and develop collaborations with transport and logistics providers - Monitor and analyze transport performance and costs using KPIs and scorecards - Collaborate with the global transport team and local functions to drive improvements - Identify and resolve transport and delivery deviations - Contribute to process development, cost optimization, and sustainable logistics solutions
To succeed in this role, you will need: At least 5 years of experience in a similar role within supply chain, logistics, or transport management
University degree in logistics, supply chain, or a related field
Strong understanding of customs regulations and Incoterms
Documented experience working with 3PL providers
Fluent in English, both spoken and written (Swedish is a plus)
Leadership experience and ability to drive change and improvement initiatives
Strong communication skills and experience working in cross-functional teams
Who You Are We are looking for someone who is structured, communicative, and solution-oriented. You have a natural ability to coordinate multiple tasks simultaneously and thrive in an environment where no day is the same. Analytical thinking combined with a strong drive for efficiency and continuous improvement defines you. You enjoy working closely with colleagues and external partners, bringing engagement, responsibility, and a positive attitude.
We look forward to receiving your application Scope of employment: 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: On site Salary: According to agreement Start date: 2025-11-17 End date: 2026-05-17, with the possibility of extension Selected benefits: Collective agreement, wellness allowance, Benifex In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
Good to Know We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process.
Company Presentation Our client is a leading industrial company with a global presence, specializing in transport and logistics solutions. The company actively works to optimize its supply chain flows and strives for sustainability, efficiency, and high quality at every step Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-02
