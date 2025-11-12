Site Supervisor - Airmee Farsta
2025-11-12
Join Airmee - We Are Looking for a Site Supervisor to our Terminal in Farsta!
Do you thrive in a dynamic and fast-growing organization? Do you have the ability to combine analytical thinking with operational execution? We are now looking for a driven Site Supervisor to lead and optimize our terminal in Farsta, Stockholm. If you're ready to take your career to the next level and contribute to creating the best delivery experience in the world - this is the role for you!
About Airmee Airmee is a tech driven last mile company that serves e-commerce companies in Sweden and Denmark, with the market's highest delivery quality and customer satisfaction. We work to create the best delivery experience by optimizing logistics to be as efficient and environmentally friendly as possible . Our technical platform drives our logistics operations to ensure that thousands of consumers receive their deliveries on time every day. At Airmee, you'll have the opportunity to work in a rapidly growing company where innovation and sustainability are in focus. We offer a challenging and developmental role with significant responsibility and a unique opportunity to shape the future of logistics . Together, we strive to create the best and most sustainable delivery option in the Nordics.
About the role As the Site Supervisor, you will have the overall responsibility for the operations at your designated site. By diving deep into data, identifying challenges, and implementing solutions, you will drive cost efficiency and operational excellence-from tech innovations to process optimizations.
You will lead a high-performing Terminal team of 5 to 10 employees, depending on volume . You'll be responsible for fostering effective collaboration, maintaining a positive and inclusive work environment, and ensuring that the team works toward shared goals aligned with Airmee's values and operational standards. You report to Head of Sites.
Your responsibilities: Monitor and act on KPIs and metrics daily to ensure operational excellence at your site. Lead and optimize team performance at your terminal. Develop and implement SOPs to standardize best practices and drive continuous improvements. Lead projects, including process design and workflow improvements. Identify and resolve bottlenecks, while ensuring long-term capacity planning. Collaborate closely with staffing agencies, ensuring their performance and compliance align with expectations. Create a safe and positive working environment for employees and subcontractors. Ensure full compliance with work environment regulations, collective agreements, and actively participate in union negotiations.
Who are we looking for? We are looking for someone who enjoys working both strategically and hands-on, with the ability to engage and lead others toward ambitious goals. You are data-driven and solution-oriented, always seeking new ways to improve processes and increase efficiency. Highly independent and proactive, you take initiative to drive projects forward. With strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, you can navigate diverse environments effectively.
Requirements: University degree in economics, management, or a related field, or equivalent work experience. Experience with collective agreements and union negotiations. Fluency in Swedish or English. Advanced Excel skills
Are You Ready to Take the Next Step in Your Career? Submit your application today! Ersättning
http://www.airmee.com
