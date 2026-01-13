Site Security Officer to Saab in Docksta
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is a leading defence and security company with a mission to help nations keep people and societies safe. Here you'll be part of a long tradition of craftsmanship and a wider security organisation spanning site, information, risk and supply chain security. We are now looking for a Site Security Officer who thrives in a dynamic environment and has the ability to handle the unexpected every day.
As a site security officer at Saab's shipyard in Docksta, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role, you will be responsible for supporting, analysing, and setting the requirements for the business in Docksta regarding compliance against internal- and external regulations. The scope covers a broad range of security disciplines, including physical, information, and personnel security, as well as physical IT security when applicable.
You will also support the business in risk mitigations and in identifying and preventing security threats of different nature, as well as being a key player in handling incidents and raising security awareness.
Your main tasks will be:
* Support and coordinate the business regarding physical security related questions
* Site security, primarily analysing, setting requirements and performing internal controls
* Compliance management
* Risk management, including risk assessments
* Incident management, including incident investigations
* Security awareness briefs and trainings
* Information security management
At Saab's shipyard in Docksta, we have been building and developing boats for 120 years. Much has changed over the past century, and today we deliver far more than boats. We are a full system supplier, integrating specialised subsystems and customer requirements into complete, mission-ready solutions.
Both the development and production of our vessels take place in the High Coast of Sweden, where we operate dedicated production lines for the domestic market as well as international customers. With a long tradition of craftsmanship and a forward-looking mindset, we continue to push the boundaries of modern naval technology.
You will also become part of Saab Kockums' wider Security Department, a multidisciplinary team that brings together site, information, risk, and supply chain security specialists, supported by our dedicated security administration at the heart of our operations.
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing on the team results, whether the team is the security departments, Saab group functions or Docksta as a company.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management
* Several years of experience from working with Swedish protective security regulations, including Swedish protective security act and/or similar
* Several years of experience and expertise working with the different security disciplines
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from working security for government authorities or in a global company
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
* Ability to build and maintain networks inside as well as outside your own organization
* The ability to improvise, adapt and overcome the unexpected
* Experience from working in an international environment
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and a high personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business driven environment.
Please note that this position will have its primary location in Docksta, but you must be able to travel national and international on short notice.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
