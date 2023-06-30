Site Security Manager
Saab AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Malmö Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Malmö
2023-06-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
It 's a human right to feel safe! Our mission is to increase security in society, for its citizens and for those whose job it is to protect this right. We 're hiring to Saab's business area Kockums - join us and become a member of One Security at Saab, where security is prioritized.
Your role
We are looking for a Site Security Manager that thrives on working in a dynamic environment with the capacity to handle the unexpected on a daily basis. You will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact. In your role, you will be responsible for supporting, analyzing, and setting the requirements for the business area and business units regarding compliance against internal- and external regulations. The scope varies throughout the entire spectrum of security disciplines, such as physical-, information- personnel- and in some cases IT-security.
Your main tasks will be:
* Support and coordinate the Business Units regarding security related questions
* Site security, primarily analyzing, setting requirements and performing internal controls
* Compliance management
* Risk management, including risk assessments
* Incident management, including incident investigations
* Security awareness briefs and trainings
* Information security management
Your profile
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results, whether the team is the security department, the business area/unit, Saab group functions or Saab as a company.
Required skills:
* A university degree or equivalent competence acquired through work life experience in security risk management
* Several years of experience from working with Swedish protective security regulations, including Swedish protective security act and/or similar
* Several years of experience and expertise working with the different security disciplines
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience from working security for government authorities or in a global company
* Experience from working with incident handling and/or incident investigations
* Ability to build and maintain networks inside as well as outside your own organization
* The ability to improvise, adapt and overcome the unexpected
* Experience from working in an international environment
Personal qualities will be of great importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and a high personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment. Please note that this position will have its primary location in Malmö. The role includes some travels, sometimes abroad and on short notice.
As a Site Security Manager at Saab, you are likely to get in contact with classified information. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
Saab Business Area Kockums have profound experience of developing highly advanced vessels and platforms for the maritime domain. On the surface and below. With unique competences and some of the world's most modern shipyards, Kockums is a world leader in development, construction, mid-life upgrades and in-service support of submarines, surface vessels and naval systems. The product portfolio gives our customers capabilities for reconnaissance, surface combat, anti-submarine warfare, seabed operations, mine counter measure or patrol missions. Versatility, modularity and availability are key words for all Kockums products.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Your application may be in Swedish.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_20733". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Kockums AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7929600