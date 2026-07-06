Site Security Järfälla/Muskö
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2026-07-06
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Site Security Manager at Saab Naval, Järfälla/Muskö
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realize amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you want to develop security at one of Sweden's most high-tech companies? At Saab security is prioritized, on top management's agenda and crucial for competitiveness, profitability and trust in a challenging global market.
In this role you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of everyday business, alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
Your operational role is to strengthen the Site Security in Järfälla or Muskö, and you will report to the Head of Site & Physical Security who is directly reporting to the Head of Security.
Your main tasks will be:
Strengthening the site security
Performing audits and maintaining regulatory and policy compliance
Teaching, training and presenting
You will liaise and collaborate extensively internally and externally.
You will be based in Järfälla or Muskö, but we are a global company working in an international context meaning both domestic and international travel will be required.
Your profile
You are the hands-on type of person, don't sit still and wait for the business to come to you because you are already there.
To be successful in this we believe you have experience in physical construction framework, are interested in security technology e.g. alarms, cameras, radars etc. and have an eye on how to protect our sites from intrusion.
You can take responsibility for your own area and understand how your part contributes to the greater good. You are not afraid to work alone but you are a true team player who thrives against common goals through being active and present.
You are a socially skilled person who easily builds relationships and collaborates both within and outside of the company. You are comfortable in making decisions and have a high degree of integrity.
You take pride in your interest in security, and you stay informed about changes in legislation and requirements within your area of responsibility.
Desired skills:
Documented experience from physical security and regulations both in the national and the international context
Documented experience in Swedish security protection act
Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
We consider it an advantage if you have:
Several years of experience from working for government authorities or in a global company including understanding security related issues in the business process
Experience from and ability to build and maintain networks and good relations inside as well as outside your own organization
Experience from working with international and/or non-governmental organizations classified information and compliance
You are a true team player, and as such you focus on team results. Personal qualities will be of the outmost importance, and it is paramount that you are a trustworthy individual with strong ethics and personal integrity.
You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment. As a Site Security Manager at Saab Naval, you are likely to get in contact with classified information. This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Nettovägen 6 (visa karta
)
175 41 JÄRFÄLLA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Saab Jobbnummer
9994037