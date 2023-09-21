Site Reliability Engineer to Avinode!
Needo Recruitment West AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment West AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Borås
, Tranemo
eller i hela Sverige
Do you enjoy coming up with solutions and ideas that makes a difference? Do you have a background within software design and don't give up until you've found the root of a problem? Great, then maybe the position as Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) at Avinode can be something for you!
About Avinode
Avinode Group, owned by World Fuel Services, brings tech solutions to business aviation problems. They spotted a gap in the market and created a set of indispensable tools - the modern business aviation essentials. Today, they operate a growing suite of applications that 7,000+ air charter professionals use to do their everyday work.
Avinode, is the world's leading air charter sourcing platform for business aviation professionals to buy and sell charter online. Every year, Avinode processes around 4.5 million trip searches and 6 million trip requests.
Schedaero, is a flight operations platform that enables operators and flight departments to schedule, maintain and sell out private fleets with ease. Schedaero brings all charter sales activities and details together in one place.
Paynode, is the payment platform specifically designed to facilitate payments in the air charter industry. With Paynode, their members can make and receive payments with anyone, anywhere - all in one easy workflow.
About the role as SRE
In the position as SRE at Avinode you will together with two other SRE's act as the bridge between development and operations. You will enable and make sure that the Developers have what they need in regards of infrastructure, tools and latency. You will also work to scale systems and process reliably through automation and take the primary ownership over tools and platforms related to CI CD.
Your main responsibilities: Scale systems and processes reliably through automation.
Make sure that you have capabilities to monitor all systems for latency, availability and health.
Make sure that production uptime and incident response can be done as painlessly as possible.
Have the primary ownership of tools and platforms related to CI CD.
About you
To be successful in the role as SRE we believe that you have a systematic approach to problem solving and don't give up until you've found the root of a problem. You have strong communication skills and enjoy working independent as well as in teams. You have probably worked as a software designer or developer previously in your career and preferably have experience of Java, Python and/or Go. If you also have experience within Azure, Kubernets, Chef, Jenkins and/or Terraform this is considered as a bonus. Lastly it is important that you communicate in English fluently since this is Avinode's corporate language.
Important for the position: Experience within Software Design.
Experience of Java, Python and Go.
Fluent in English.
Experience within Azure, Kubernets, Chef, Jenkins and/or Terraform is considered as a bonus
Why Avinode?
Apart from a challenging position with the product and customer in center you are offered a competitive salary, profit sharing, health care, pension, and insurance solutions as well as the opportunity to work remotely.
Practical details
Start: As agreed upon.
Extent: Full time, 100%
Location: Gothenburg, Gamlestaden or fully remote within Sweden.
Salary: Monthly by agreement.
Does the position as SRE seem interesting? Apply for the position today! In this recruitment process, great emphasis will be placed on personal characteristics. We at Needo are looking forward to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment West AB
(org.nr 559218-3940) Arbetsplats
Avinode Group AB Kontakt
Philip Ackeborn philip@needo.se Jobbnummer
8131483