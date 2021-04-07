Site Reliability Engineer - AB Electrolux - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Site Reliability Engineer
AB Electrolux / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) are people who use engineering-based approaches to solve operations problems. SRE owns and develops the infrastructure needed for the Electrolux Connectivity Platform and supporting services. SRE is also responsible for making sure the services - both internal and external systems - have the characteristics and qualities needed for the intended use.
You will work to understand the operational requirements and develop an infrastructure architecture and tools that meet these requirements. You will monitor the performance of the system and refine the management of the infrastructure from both a performance and cost perspective so that it is optimal and balanced at all times.
You will also work closely with our DevOps teams to deliver efficiently by empowering them with excellent tools that you develop. These might be for example monitoring tools, infrastructure pipeline components etc.
Responsibilities
Engage in and improve the whole lifecycle of services - from inception and design, through deployment, operation and refinement
Support services prior to production through activities like system design consulting, developing software platforms and frameworks, capacity planning and launch reviews
Contribute improvements to the availability, scalability, latency, and efficiency of the services once they are live
Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms like automation and evolve systems by pushing for changes that improve reliability and velocity
Practice sustainable incident response and blameless postmortems
Contribute to our deployment and automation tools
Promote Site Reliability Engineering best practices
Be part of our on-call rotation with other engineers around the world
Minimum Qualifications
BS or MS in Computer Science or a related technical field
3+ years experience working with infrastructure engineering in large-scale production service environment
3+ years experience in analyzing and troubleshooting distributed systems using logging, distributed tracing, stack traces and metrics
Automation skills and a desire to automate everything
Comfortable with at least one of the following languages: Java, Python, Go. Can learn a new language quickly
Systematic problem-solving approach with strong sense of ownership
Good communication skills
Preferred Qualifications
You are a Software Engineer
A good understanding in large-scale distributed systems
Experience working with Public Cloud (AWS, Azure or GCP)
Experience working with container orchestration e.g. Kubernetes
Experience in monitoring and metrics systems, e.g. Prometheus, Grafana
A good knowledge of Site Reliability Engineering principles
Experience with on-call rotation, incident response and blameless postmortem
CI/CD automation experience
A great team player
Fluency in English
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-21
Adress
AB Electrolux
SANKT GÖRANSGATAN 143
10545 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5677293
