Site Reliability Engineer

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll be doing:
Your role will focus on the development of the platform core and common platform services. You'll solve problems related to complex cloud-infrastructure automation, multi-region networking, authentication/authorization, logging/metrics collection at scale. To provide tooling and frameworks for engineering teams for transaction tracing, performance analysis, business monitoring and alerting.
Observability is key to building a quality product, helping the business move fast and resolving issues as soon as possible. The team is responsible for designing, building and running a comprehensive observability stack for a diverse range of products and architectures. In addition, this team leads the charge on defining good observability practices company wide and making it easier to build a better product.
• Lead/contribute to engineering efforts from design to implementation, solving complex technical challenges around monitoring distributed systems at scale.
• Drive adoption of best practices in monitoring, alerting, and performance.
• Work closely with development teams to implement monitoring & observability instrumentation within their platforms.
• Participate in an 24/7 oncall rotation for Monitoring & Observability services.
• Containerization & Container Orchestration (i.e. Docker, Kubernetes)
• Cloud Infrastructure Automation (Azure strongly preferred)
Qualifications
• Bachelors in Computer Science, related field, or equivalent work experience
• Distributed Systems Development (e.g. asynchronous communication patterns, consensus algorithms, distributed transactions)
• Services Programming (e.g. Go-lang, Java, Kotlin, Scala, Clojure, Python, Ruby)
• Experience working with Linux systems
• Experience with monitoring and alerting systems
• Experience designing and building reliable systems at scale
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with distributed tracing systems. Jaegar / Open Zipkin
• Experience in Python/JS and/or Golang
• Strong interpersonal and collaborative skills
• Tool (e.g. Terraform, CDK, Pulumi, CloudFormation)
• Nice to have: CDK, CloudFormation, EKS, Istio, Envoy, Helm, Kubernetes Operator development, Go-lang, Prometheus (with Cortex), Kafka/Kinesis Ersättning
