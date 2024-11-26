Site Manager to Contract Logistics
We are pleased to announce that we are looking for a Site Manager, to lead and develop the overall management, team, and administration at GEODIS Contract Logistics sites in Arendal.
GEODIS Contract Logistics two warehouses in Gothenburg offers customized services within warehousing and terminal operations. With a solid number of customers as well as an expansion of new business with existing customers, the operational business activities is increasing. We listen to our customers' needs and create solutions that give a little extra.
GEODIS is a global logistics company with a local presence and roots from Gothenburg. We are among the top companies in our field, client driven and work actively with our value-based culture. We are working in an ambitious, international, and fast paced environment. Our employees are our most important asset, and we strive to be the best workplace for our employees.About the position In your role as Site Manager, you will, together with a talented team, lead the overall management and administration of GEODIS Contract Logistics business. You will bring a clear operational direction, and a leadership based on engagement, positive atmosphere and trust. Furthermore, you aim to build strong relationships with relevant parties, both internally and externally to ensure the specified performance levels are met. The role includes the responsibility and understanding of the warehouse budget, budget planning, follow up of economic targets and develop growth strategies. You are financially responsible and will ensure all aspects of cost-effective solutions in the warehouse functions. You will focus on continuous improvements; operations and administrative processes, internal KPIs of the warehouse performance, and SLA requirements. You will work closely with the Supervisors in the warehouses and implement actions to improve efficiency to increase departmental budget and meet economic targets. You ensure the Contract Logistics sites meet targeted safety and work environment demands by monitoring and actions. Your key accountabilities:
• Ensure the focus of the warehouse is on the customer needs, service delivery and best practice by increasing revenue, reducing cost, and enhancing customer satisfaction.
• Ensure compliance of all required regulations concerning policies, quality, ISO, H&S. Work within the QA-system.
• Develop and train staff at all levels and ensure all employees training is current and valid.
• Security Manager för CL (and GEODIS SE)
The position is a permanent position starting according to agreement and you report directly to Managing Director of GEODIS Sweden Jesper Axell.We offer the opportunity to work remote two days a week when applicable, digital introduction program, lunch allowance and much more.Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a minimum of 5 years operational leadership experience in a similar role. Your leadership is clear, communicative along with a financial, strategic, and operational quality knowledge and focus.Your earlier experience includes working profitability- and result oriented with a drive towards innovation in line with best practice.
You have an exceptionally good knowledge of logistic and warehouse operational functions and processes.We believe that you are organized, you have a positive and pro-active attitude, together with the ability to implement the solution and make it work. You are both team oriented and driven to reach goals and meet set targets. With strong analytical skills, financial awareness, and negotiation skills, you are always looking for improvements. You have the initiative-taking focus attitude towards customers and Global and Key Account procedure knowledge. The position requires a broad range of contact and relationships with customers, suppliers as well as internal colleagues both national and international, which requires that you are a confident communicator in English and Swedish, both verbally and written.
We are looking for you who want to work according to our values: Commitment, Innovation, Trust, Solidarity and Passion. Take this fantastic opportunity to join our Contract Logistics team!Application
If you have any questions about the role, please feel free to contact Camilla Åsviken, HR Manager at 0723-701123. Last application date is 2024-12-15. We are reviewing incoming applications continuously, so do not wait to apply -We are looking forward to hearing from you! GEODIS has collective agreements and a close collaboration with Unionen. Representative: Tommy Sidén, tel. 010 16 31 828. Ersättning
