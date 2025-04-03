Site Manager Production and Design for Nyköpings Resecentrum
2025-04-03
Purpose of position
The Site Manager is responsible for the project within the framework of the project's strategy, OHLA's business system, policies and regulations as well as decision-making and authorization procedures. The Site Manager is also responsible for compliance with laws and regulatory and trade association requirements within the project.
The purpose of the Design work is to - within the framework OHLA's lead the delivery of the design of the project on time, ensuring integration and coordination of different design disciplines and accounting for Construction constraints and budget.
Primary duties
• Influence and monitor the project's revenues and costs in order to achieve profitability target at a minimum.
• Manage, plan and be in charge of production in the relevant project.
• Responsible to immediate supervisor for implementation of identified actions for risks and opportunities, and reporting status of same.
• Assist and ensure that the project is implemented according to established guidelines.
• Become familiar with and follow quality and environmental plans and implement the project according to these plans.
• Contribute to the development of the individual employee and the group as a whole through a collaborative approach, in accordance with operational goals.
• To lead the delivery of the design of OHLAs project on time, ensuring integration and coordination of different design disciplines and accounting for Construction constraints and budget.
Coordinate and liaise with internal and external design partners and parties to complete the delivery of all design requirements
Areas of responsibility
• Manage and allocate work according to OHLA's leadership profile.
• Responsible for creating an efficient organization within the project that makes use of everyone's knowledge and competency.
• Provide continual updates on the project's development, schedules, quality, environment and finances.
• Authorized to sign contracts for modifications and supplementary work according to the decision-making procedure.
• Delegate responsibility and authority to subordinates in writing, as needed.
• Lead Masterplan development with stakeholders, client and other teams.
• Understanding and managing technical interfaces between the construction, the various design offices, OHLA 's engineers, the key suppliers design inputs, and all other parties involved with the design
• Implementing and facilitating an effective collaboration and communication between all design parties (mentioned above) to achieve common objective
• Achieving design integration, checking compatibility between trades through a common data environment including the definition of intelligent and coordinated 3D models with metadata for all disciplines
• Managing the delivery of the detailed design to planning and budget with respect of all design requirements.
• Coordinating temporary works designers, permanent works designers and relevant consultants.
• Understanding and collaborating with the construction team for an effective design delivery with all the necessary data, to meet OHLA 's project milestones
• Managing relationship between different designers and the Planning team
• Managing design changes
Authority
The Design Management has authority for all the design process, including the coordination with OHLA 's (client) and the consultants.
Training and education
Degree of Master of Science in Engineering or Bachelor of Science in Engineering or equivalent technical degree
Experience
Experience from large infrastructure projects.
Long-standing experience within design management, construction and engineering designs
Must be able to adapt quickly in a fast paced environment.
Must be a keen learner and willing to take his/her own initiative.
Knowledge
Skilled with IT, AutoCAD (2D&3D), ArhiCAD, 3DSMax, Revit, Photoshop, Bluebeam, MS Office, MS Teams, MS Project,
Other
English (Proficient) and Swedish language Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13
