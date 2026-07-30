Site Manager (m/f/x)
Sverige Bauer Gl AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sverige Bauer Gl AB i Göteborg
, Falkenberg
, Stockholm
, Timrå
eller i hela Sverige
Tasks:
Responsible for the execution of Diaphragm Wall works on a metro station
Supervision of construction activities, sequencing, day-to-day schedule related to the Diaphragm Walls, ensuring precise implementation of trenching, grabbing, cage installation and concrete pouring as per the approved methodology and project timeline
Collaborate with the Construction Manager and Project Manager to ensure alignment of construction plan
Implement quality control measures on the construction of diaphragm wall following the specifications and approved to quality plan
Conduct daily coordination meetings with the execution teams to resolve the site issues related to sequencing, production, quality, safety, and report to Project Manager
Qualifications:
Academic degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management or similar studies
Several years of professional experience as site manager or similar position, experience in the field of special foundation required
Several years of experience in Diaphragm Wall operations
Ability to communicate fluently in English, both oral and written, French is a plus
Ability to work independently and in teams of international composition Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10
E-post: alexander.huber@bauer.de Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Job posting at Platsbanken". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sverige Bauer Gl AB
(org.nr 559189-7813)
Pusterviksgatan 1 (visa karta
)
413 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10016364