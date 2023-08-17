Site Manager
Telenor Tower Sweden AB is at the forefront of providing crucial infrastructure for communication in Sweden. We are responsible for operating and maintaining infrastructure for telecommunication that enable people to stay connected with each other. Our mission is to ensure that our customers have access to reliable and high-quality communication services. As we navigate an exciting chapter in our company's evolution, our primary focus is on refining and elevating our deliveries and day-to-day functions. Our mission is to offer top-notch services, backed by a workplace that's both enriching and enjoyable. We're making significant strides in seeking out individuals who possess an intrinsic drive for continuous improvement.
We are now offering an exciting opportunity to join the Site Management team as Site Manager.
Telenor Tower Sweden is a young company actively shaping the reality in which we operate. We have incredible opportunities to collectively create the company we aspire to be a part of. In our current exciting phase of modernization and operational optimization, we are seeking an enthusiastic and proactive individual who not only tackles tasks at hand but also possesses the ability to consistently identify improvement opportunities. We value someone who is a doer while also acting as a strategically-minded agent of change.
Our success lies not just in propelling forward with immediate actions, but also in actively shaping our path ahead by integrating innovative solutions that enhance value for both our customers and our operations. The person taking on this role will have the opportunity to influence and define how our modern and future-proofed Tower operations evolve!
What you 'll do
The Site Management Team at Telenor Tower are responsible for the full life cycle of all Telenor Tower sites. Your role will include tracking and monitoring inventory and developing processes to maximize efficiency to ensure that our company facilities are well-cared for and adequate to support our business operations.
As a member of the Site Management team, you and your team will be responsible for creating inventory plans, organizing distribution, and contributing to negotiating new contracts with suppliers supported by sourcing. You will also be responsible for planning and interacting with all changes and stakeholders who are in contact with existing or future sites. The responsibility is spread from owning and securing high-quality maintenance of handover from roll-out projects, swaps, and master data, as well as economic follow-up. You will be responsible for site master data, the counterpart to roll-out projects, and monitoring costs and budget, and ordering materials for the projects.
Team responsibilities:
* Develop maintenance procedures and ensure implementation
* Responsible for proactive site maintenance
* Surveillance and monitoring of all tower infrastructure assets passive equipment (rectifiers, batteries, generators, temperature) at all sites. End-to-end handling of faults (customer/constructor and/or alarm generated), escalation of problems to 2nd, 3rd line and/or vendors.
* Ordering standard spare parts and building material or purchase requests based on forecasts.
* Plan and oversee all build, repair and installation activities with expense and quality monitoring
* Manage relationships with contractors and service providers
* Ensure health, law and safety policies are complied with
* Conduct quality and safety inspections
* Check, verify, and secure high data quality
* Day-to-day problem solving and dealing with any issues that arise and focus on process improvement
* Responsible for green profile and sustainability.
Who you are
Preferred skills:
* Knowledge of building and construction
* Knowledge and experience in Telco industry
* Experience in vendor management, site infrastructure or similar roles
* Organizational and time-management skills
* Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines
* Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written
* Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
* Problem-solver with good analytical skills.
Join us
If you are passionate about driving change, shaping innovation, and thriving in an environment where your contribution can truly make a difference, then this is the perfect opportunity for you to join our team. We look forward to welcoming you to our team, where your passion and dedication will be the key to shaping our future. Apply today.
Are you drawn to the exciting prospects of this position, even if you believe you may not perfectly match all the listed requirements? Do you possess alternative experiences that you consider valuable for the role? We encourage you to apply without hesitation and share how your unique background can enrich our team. We're actively seeking the right individual with the appropriate mindset to propel us to the next level. Your initiative could be the catalyst for our collective success.
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Mila Javander Asplund at mila.javander.asplund@telenor.se
. Don't send your CV directly by email - these will not be evaluated.
Good to know
Application deadline: Please apply today as we are evaluating and interviewing candidates continuously.
Location: Stockholm
According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments. Ersättning
