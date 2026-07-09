Site IT Service Delivery Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Västerås Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Västerås
2026-07-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
How You ́ll make an impact
Act as the primary liaison between business stakeholders, IT service providers, and vendors.
Coordinate and oversee the delivery of infrastructure, applications, and end-user IT services.
Manage incidents, service requests, escalations, problem resolution, and change activities.
Gather documents, and prioritize business demands, improvement requests, and local IT initiatives.
Ensure compliance with IT governance, cybersecurity, audit requirements, and security standards.
Drive stable IT operations, continuous service improvement, high customer satisfaction, and successful deliery of IT projects and improvements.
Your background
ITIL-based service management expertise, including incident, problem, and change management.
Strong stakeholder, vendor, and business relationship management skills.
Analytical thinking with proven problem-solving and service improvement capabilities.
Effective communication skills with the ability to engage technical and business audiences.
Proficiency in ServiceNow, Microsoft 365, and related IT service management tools.
Understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and IT governance requirements.
What We Offer
Collective bargaining agreement
Flexible working hours
Wellness allowance
Excellent career opportunities within Hitachi Energy, both in Sweden and globally
A mentor to support you during the onboarding phase
Various training and professional development opportunities
A diverse workplace with more than 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
Additional compensation during parental leave
Benefits portal with thousands of discounts and offers
Hiring Manager Daniel Meyer, Daniel.meyer@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions about the position.
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Maria Lönnberg, +46 (72) 2004796 ; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043 .
For all other questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Elina Mannelqvist, elina.mannelqvist@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9997994