Site Engineer Solar Energy
2023-06-20
Job Description
AlBirunia Solar Site Engineer within the construction industry is part of the site management team and acts as day-to-day manager on a construction site, which can include liaising with third party stakeholders and managing the site facilities.
Typical duties and activities / Tasks
Acting as main point of call for technical advice
Checking plans, quantities and drawings to ensure accuracy
Overseeing health and safety
Overseeing and managing the site labour force and sub-contractors
Resolving any technical queries and other problems that may crop up
Liaising with clients and representatives which will include surveyors, Architects and Designers
Liaising with sub-contractors
Conduct engineering site audits to collect structural, electrical, and related site information for use in the design of residential or commercial solar power systems.
Design or coordinate design of photovoltaic (PV) or solar thermal systems, including system components, for residential and commercial buildings.
Create checklists for review or inspection of completed solar installation projects.
Create electrical single-line diagrams, panel schedules, or connection diagrams for solar electric systems using computer-aided design (CAD) software.
Create plans for solar energy system development, monitoring, and evaluation activities.
Develop design specifications and functional requirements for residential, commercial, or industrial solar energy systems or components.
Perform computer simulation of solar photovoltaic (PV) generation system performance or energy production to optimize efficiency.
Provide technical direction or support to installation teams during installation, start-up, testing, system commissioning, or performance monitoring.
Design or develop vacuum tube collector systems for solar applications.
Develop standard operation procedures and quality or safety standards for solar installation work.
Site Engineers typically work 40-50 hours a week, but will sometimes be required to work longer hours during the busiest times.
Requirements
What are the key skills required to be a site engineer?
A Site Engineer is an important part of any construction process and to be successful in this role a range of skills are required, including:
• Excellent team worker
• Technical knowledge of construction processes
• High attention to detail
• Problem solving
• Excellent IT skills
• Strong communicative skills both written and oral
• Strong analytical skills
• Full and clean driving license
Required skills and qualifications
MUST HAVE AT LEAST 2 years of hands on experience of drafting using AutoCad or REVIT.
Able to perform Electrical calculations.
Able to read construction drawings and specifications.
BSc in architectural, mechanical, civil, or electrical engineering or qualifying experience.
Knowledge of mechanical design and beam theory.
Knowledge of electrical design theory and concepts.
Knowledge of NEC Code and AC/DC Design Theory.
Ability to work in a team environment as well as work independently.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Regular, reliable and predictable attendance.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Swedish language is a plus.
Work Values
• Achievement - Occupations that satisfy this work value are results oriented and allow employees to use their strongest abilities, giving them a feeling of accomplishment. Corresponding needs are Ability Utilization and Achievement.
• Working Conditions - Occupations that satisfy this work value offer job security and good working conditions. Corresponding needs are Activity, Compensation, Independence, Security, Variety and Working Conditions.
• Independence - Occupations that satisfy this work value allow employees to work on their own and make decisions. Corresponding needs are Creativity, Responsibility and Autonomy.
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AlBirunia AB
(org.nr 559415-2844)
Studentvägen 30 A Lgh1407 (visa karta
)
752 34 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7901454