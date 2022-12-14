Site engineer
2022-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Title: Site engineer
Position's main purpose: In the role, you will act as support to our Site Managers with administration and helping in monitoring subcontractors work.
Work tasks:
You support site managers and production in the preparation of planning documents, production calculations, timetables and financial reconciliations. You also work with issues related to purchasing, calculation documents and ÄTA management.
Requirements:
• Engineering education with a focus on construction or equivalent
• 1-3 years of experience from the industry
• English - English
• Software skills
• Other skills
Personality traits:
• Flexible and understanding of different cultures
• Ambitious, Proactive, communicative, have positive and can-do approach, responsible, calm Så ansöker du
