Site engineer

AGN Haga AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg
2022-12-14


Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos AGN Haga AB i Göteborg

Title: Site engineer

Position's main purpose: In the role, you will act as support to our Site Managers with administration and helping in monitoring subcontractors work.

Work tasks:
You support site managers and production in the preparation of planning documents, production calculations, timetables and financial reconciliations. You also work with issues related to purchasing, calculation documents and ÄTA management.

Requirements:
• Engineering education with a focus on construction or equivalent
• 1-3 years of experience from the industry
• English - English
• Software skills
• Other skills

Personality traits:
• Flexible and understanding of different cultures
• Ambitious, Proactive, communicative, have positive and can-do approach, responsible, calm

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-26
E-post: hr@agnhaga.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Site Engineer".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
AGN Haga AB (org.nr 559146-2097)
Rosenlundsgatan 8 (visa karta)
411 20  GÖTEBORG

Jobbnummer
7258955

Prenumerera på jobb från AGN Haga AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos AGN Haga AB: