Site Electrical Engineer
Northvolt Revolt AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Revolt AB i Stockholm
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a dedicated and driven engineer in the field of electrical engineering for our Northvolt Revolt Department to join us in our mission to contribute to build the world's greenest batteries. The role is a part of our passionate Revolt Ett team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be part of building the first in-house full recycling flow in the world. Recovery and effective recycling of end-of-life batteries is key to closing the loop on battery sustainable manufacturing and to achieve a minimal carbon footprint.
About the job
The recycling process consists of the mechanical pre-treatment processes and chemical hydrometallurgical processes. As the Site Electrical Engineer, you will be working together with the Revolt Process Engineers, Automation/Instrumentation Engineers, Technical Project Managers of other Processes and Disciplines, Technical Leads, internal and external stakeholders, Contractors, and equipment vendors to execute and deliver the first recycling giga-factory. You have experience as Electrical Engineer and have been managing and delivering large, technical, and industrial projects. You are our person to drive and assure the successful execution of the electrical works.
As Site Electrical Engineer, you will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work.
Key Responsibilities Include (But are not limited to):
Fully understanding the electrical construction drawing requirements and making sure that they are implemented on site.
Arranging all 3rd party inspections at pre-determined milestones to ensure that the electrical installation complies with the construction drawings and contracted deliverables.
Being the client representative at all site electrical inspections.
Witness the commissioning of the electrical HV and LV switchgear and electrical MCCs and distribution boards.
Be a counterpart towards equipment manufacturer to ensure the integration into the factory when it comes to power demand.
Qualifications/education/experience:
Degree within Electrical Engineering or relevant areas or equivalent combination of education and experience
4+ years of relevant experience
Experience in Project management/Planning of major industrial projects involving development of power distribution grids
Have designed robust power distribution systems to meet high requirements on reliability, availability, and maintainability
Experience with process evaluation and documentation
Personal success factors for the role:
Team player
High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Curious and eager to learn Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Revolt AB
(org.nr 559237-8060) Jobbnummer
7884248