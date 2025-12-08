Site Director Kenvue
2025-12-08
Site Leader Operations and Managing Director of McNeil AB
Location: Helsingborg, Sweden
McNeil AB is part of the Kenvue network and the largest industry in Helsingborg with around 800 employees. We develop and manufacture OTC drugs and amongst our brands Nicorette is the largest and also the world-leading product for smoking cessation. We encourage our employees to an active, healthy and tobacco free lifestyle.
Responsible for managing all operations related to manufacturing, material supply, engineering, and maintenance to ensure efficient operation of the company to meet quality, cost, safety, environmental and production goals in support of the business' forecasts and inventory goals.
At this level, the position has a direct contribution to the development of business and/or functional strategies and responsibility for managing multiple teams of professionals.
This position reports directly to the VP Regional MAKE Leader for EMEA.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Include the following, other duties may be assigned:
* Leads and directs plant operations. Reviews and approves standard operational and working practices. Direct the development of policies, procedures and programs for all operations.
* Directs the development and preparation of short-term and long-range plans and budgets, based upon the broad Operating company goals and growth objectives. Creates the structure and processes necessary to manage the organization's current activities and its projected growth.
* Appraises and evaluates the results of overall operations regularly and systematically and reports these results.
* Aligns all relevant departments such as plant operations, warehouse, materials management, customer service, quality services, process support, safety, human resources, etc. to ensure efficient high-quality order fulfillment and customer satisfaction.
* Reviews production priorities and sequence of manufacturing projects. Initiates actions to prevent missed commitments or inadequacies in process implementation.
* Directs the development of systems to reduce manufacturing costs and meet company objectives. Reviews quality control requirements and processes against production results. Initiates steps to address improvement areas.
* Participates in long-range planning, involving optimum utilization of resources required to meet objectives.
* Directs the development of measuring tools to monitor performance and progress toward the business plan objective.
* Ensures awareness of plant personnel in the areas of safety and quality. Reviews programs and plant compliance records. Advocates, supports and advances site safety and health programs, providing overall coordination and guidance to ensure goals are met.
* Builds an engaged workforce through positive employee relations practices and establishes a plan for continuous staff development.
* Develops, leads and coaches the Site Management Team.
* Responsible for the total cost of goods sold, product quality, company success, and a safe work environment.
* Defines and maintains the Environmental Policy and is responsible for Environmental Performance.
ADDITIONAL POSITION REQUIREMENTS
* Carries out duties in compliance with all country regulations and guidelines. Complies with all company and site policies and procedures.
* Complies with safety rules, policies and procedures with the intent to maintain a safe working environment. Report all safety incidents, accidents or injuries to supervisor immediately.
* Assures that all assigned personnel have the appropriate training and qualifications to perform all duties and responsibilities. Successfully completes regulatory and job training requirements to perform duties of own job.
* Drive innovation projects to stay competitive
SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES
* Directly supervises departmental site managers. Carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and disciplining employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.
* Required education: University degree Pharmacist, Chemist, Engineer or similar. High proficiency in English.
* Required Experience: Min 5 years in a senior leader position with leadership experience. Min 15 years of total professional experience, including at least 5 years' experience gained in a manufacturing environment.
* Required knowledge: Financial, People Management, Good comprehension of E2E Supply Chain.
* Required Abilities: Used to work in complex environment, Good Communication skills, Strategic thinking, Customer service oriented.
Preferred knowledge/abilities:
• Master in Business Administration or Equivalent
• Labor risk knowledge and Work Council negotiations.
Knowledge of GMPs, Pharmaceutical processes, Environmental, Health and Safety will be a plus.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-17
Mcneil AB
(org.nr 556702-6181)
