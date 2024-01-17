Site Development Manager, Quintus Technologies
Become part of a world-leading company where you will get the opportunity to develop the way Quintus contucts its global site and service operations.
As Site Development Manager within Field Service Engineering, you will get a position with great influence on Quintus global operations. You will work in an international team with 32 skilled coworkers responsible for performing installation, commissioning, and upgrade projects of Quintus presses.
Your primary objective will be to lead the development of efficient processes for site and service operations and implement improvments throughout the business. In corporation with Supply Chain you will streghen the qualification process of contractors for site works. On a strategic level you will drive the HSE agenda to secure a safe working environment on site and qualified risk assessments in the projects. You will also be a key player in the ongoing product development and an important link between sites and the home office.
Quintus is proud to deliver high-quality products and world-class service to its customers. In this role, you will also be responsible to develop the way Quintus conducts training for both internal and external parties.
You will report to Manager Global Field Service Engineering Thomas Ahlqvist and work in close cooperation with Quintus local Field Service Organizations in US and China, Operations, primarily Product Management and Project Management. Travelling will be required in this role and your home location will be the headquarter in Västerås.
Your profile
You are a confident leader with the ability to create results through teamwork and collaboration. Business-oriented, structured, analytical and customer-focused are qualities that describe you well. You have excellent communication and information sharing skills, written and spoken alike. You feel confident in coordinating, prioritizing, and leading projects in a global setting.
You have a relevant degree preferably within Engineering or Construction and at least 5-10 years of experience from managing teams within field operations. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, written, and spoken alike. Other languages skills are meritorious.
Quintus Technologies is specialized in the design, manufacturing, installation, and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming and advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide, the company is the world leader in high-pressure technology and has delivered more than 1,900 systems to customers across the globe within industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical implants.
Application
For more information, please contact Anna Hemmingsson +46 (0)70 778 81 35, anna@norenlindholm.se
. We look forward to receiving your application latest February 11th.
Selection and interviews will be done ongoing. All applications will be handled confidentially.
