Site Controller till Perstorp AB
TNG Group AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö
2024-07-03
Analytical Site Controller, Integrated Supply Chain Controller to Perstorp AB in Malmö or Stenungsund
Do you have experience from working with financial analysis and planning in supply chain/operations roles in an international environment? We are searching for an experienced, analytical Site Controller, Integrated Supply Chain Controller, to Perstorp AB in Malmö alternatively Stenungsund.
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
We offer an exciting work in an high paced international environment where you will have the possibility to get a wide understanding of financial analysis and planning. Professionalism and personal development are highly valued and our skilled team will happily support and share their experience with you. You will report to Group Controller Integrated Supply Chain.
The position is located at our head office in Malmö alternatively based on our Site in Stenungsund and offers a flexible, hybrid work lifestyle.
Travelling to our national and international sites are expected in this role.
Your Responsibilities
* Work closely together with site managers and site management teams of 3-4 sites.
* Responsible for site performance reporting using financial and other data further in analyses and reports.
* Follow up actuals vs frames and targets, taking role as action driven and challenging business partner. Setting targets and activities together with sites.
* Forecasting financial results together with sites and other stakeholders, including budget and strategic plan.
* Supporting Capex decisions, including frames, with data and analyses, keeping holistic controlling perspective in mind.
* Supporting management with analyses and facts. Working with financial projections, risk and opportunity plans, cost saving programs and margin / working capital improvement initiatives.
* Working actively with improvement of controlling processes and tools.
* Responsible for timely and precise communication to all stake holders in the responsibility area.
The Bigger Picture
Our division Business Planning & Controlling support the business with tools, analyses, insights and recommendations to be able to optimize results and initiate proactive actions. We are located at our head office in Malmö and at our 7 production sites across the world.
Our Expectations
* We believe that you have a relevant supply chain management, financial and/or engineering education and at least 5-10 years ' experience from supply chain/operations role, alternatively Site controlling role in a complex and international business environment which makes you to understand the entire value chain of the business.
* Continuous improvement mindset is a must, experience in Six Sigma methods or equivalent is a asset.
* Well-developed analytical skills, having both a holistic, strategic view and an eye for operative details.
* Goal oriented approach with the ability to implement, deliver results and follow up.
* Strong system skills and communication skills; being able to pick up what is relevant and present as well as explain in a simple way even for non-financial people.
* Ability to interact with people across different functions/cultures. Strong power of initiative and high level of flexibility.
* Team-player with a strong ability to organize and to work independently.
* You are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Interested?
