Simulation & Data Engineer for Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
Design it, build it and test it! See your design come to life and be part of the electromobility revolution!
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology Electromobility, we are currently looking for a Simulation and Data Engineer to be part of a team working on system simulation & digital twins of electric driveline for Volvo Group Electromobility products.
What do we do?
We are Virtual Product Development & Digital Services (VPD&DS) in Electromobility, a dynamic department in the forefront of digital transformation, working with data, simulations & digital twins to provide world-class solutions for electromobility systems and delivering customer values for Volvo business units such as trucks & buses.
Electromobility is one of the fast-growing and main development areas within Volvo Group, which is at the forefront of sustainable transport solutions for tomorrow.
Sound interesting? We want you to join us! Apply here!
What will you do?
You will have close cross-functional collaboration with colleagues from different parts of the Volvo Group. You along with the team will be responsible for system simulation platform development, simulation automation capabilities with, e.g., Jenkins. Working with back-end data pipeline development & strengthening the virtual portfolio with digital twins, where you will work with combining data and machine learning with physical models of the driveline.
The system simulations are carried out within Matlab/Simulink and are used throughout the life cycle of a Volvo vehicle, from concept design phase to sales, aftermarket, maintenance & as digital service.
The pipeline & automation are key features where you will combine data & models from different repositories in different programming languages to enable new development within the team and for cross-functional collaboration.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in the position, you are a team player and have strong experience in simulation and data domain. You have automotive or electrical system development experience working in cross-functional teams. You have a willingness to learn and take more responsibility with can-do attitude.
Requirements:
Master of Science in engineering or equivalent
3+ years' experience in automotive system simulation or equivalent
Experience in data driven model development, e.g., Matlab & Python
Proficiency in PySpark
Experience with Tensorflow & pytorch
Experience with cluster computing & Linux
Good communication skills in English, both spoken and written We are looking forward to receiving your application!
Don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions or want to know more about this role.
Hiring manager
Erik Ströby erik.stroby@volvo.com
