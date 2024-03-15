Simulation engineer Fatigue and strength in cab development
2024-03-15
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous vehicles, connectivity and electromotive challenge Scania's Research and Development organisation in a new way and therefore we are facing an exciting transformation towards a flow driven, scaled agile, process as well as new technical challenges.
About Us
A high focus on sustainability, electrification and autonomy are transforming the complete vehicle industry. We in the Strength and crash analysis group (ERCCC) are embracing this change and want to develop along with it. The group is responsible for finite element strength and fatigue simulations within Cab Development and crash simulations for complete vehicle. The group is thus a key player in Scania's continuous improvements to optimize for weight, safety, reliability, and cost. At the same time, we are also part of many new interesting projects and initiatives. As an example, the team is highly involved in Scania's development of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).
The team is now searching for a new team member with a focus on fatigue and strength analyses. Together with us at Scania, you have a unique opportunity in taking an important part in developing Scania's future products as well as optimizing the existing ones.
Your Tasks
Your primary task is that you with your expertise in solid mechanics and by performing FE analyses support our designers in their work to optimize components concerning strength, weight, durability, and cost. You will also collaborate with testing departments to secure a correlation between simulations and physical tests and to define relevant testing methods. You will strive at improving our methods to increase their capability and lower lead times for our simulations. Post-processing and analysis of results as well as reporting containing conclusions and recommendations are a natural part of your daily tasks. You will likely also be involved in developing our load cases and setting acceptance criteria for our products as well as planning required simulation activities globally.
Your Profile
We are looking for you with high ambitions, a positive attitude, and a genuine interest in heavy vehicle industry, solid mechanics and continuous improvements. Good communication skills are highly appreciated since the work includes close collaboration with our designers and colleagues both in Södertälje and abroad.
You have an MSc or Ph.D. degree in mechanical engineering, applied physics, or similar, with FE analysis as your specialty. Experience in fatigue analyses, polymeric materials, and the automotive industry is highly appreciated.
Knowledge within one or more of the following software/programming languages/operating systems is also of high merit: ANSA, Abaqus, Femfat, LS-Dyna, Meta post processor, nCode, Python, and Linux environment.
If you believe this is the kind of assignment that motivates you, you should definitely apply!
Other Information
We offer a good working environment with helpful and experienced team members. You may work on several projects including challenging simulation tasks, all from quick studies in structural optimization to more research-related work or method development.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, free parking and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your application:
Should include a CV and relevant education certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-04-02. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check might be conducted for this position.
If you have any questions or want to know more, please contact:
Taina Vuoristo, Group Manager, at taina.vuoristo@scania.com
Mohammad Tavakol, CAE-engineer, at Mohammad.tavakol@scania.com
We are looking forward to reading your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we drive the change towards a sustainable transport system. Scania was founded in 1891 and is now active in more than 100 countries and has approximately 57,000 employees. Research and development is primarily concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
