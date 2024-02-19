Simulation and Analysis Engineer, Battery systems
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. Are you also passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance, come join our journey to shape tomorrow's society.
Volvo Group Electromobility is seeking a Simulation Analysis Engineer to join our collaborative and dynamic Energy Storage team. Is it you? Then apply now!
What you will do
A key component within Volvo Electromobility electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System. At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the complete Energy Storage System, from market analysis via advanced engineering throughout product development into the maintenance phase. We work on cutting-edge battery systems electromobility projects and believe that great innovations come through cooperation and are always there to give a helping hand when needed.
Welcome to a team unified by an important mission, great ideas, fun, diversity, and inclusiveness. Our colleagues are - and will always be - the most important part of the story. Each colleague truly matters and plays an important role in our journey.
Volvo Group Electromobility is seeking a talented Simulation Engineer to join our collaborative and dynamic Battery Systems team in Gothenburg. As a Simulation Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and optimizing simulation models for Electrical Storage System, with a specific focus on battery system modeling.
Volvo Group is a good place to work and a great place to grow. Come and join us!
Who are you?
Simulation is a key area to support product development and secure the best customer experience.
Within the simulation team you will gather needs from simulation users and lead discussion with stakeholders to secure good representativeness.
You will develop and maintain our models and analyze the results with a strong focus on batteries performances and lifetime.
Analysis will be needed to understand simulation results, secure that simulation is aligned with real systems and understand any deviations
What's in it for you?
To be successful in this position, we believe that you need to be a team player with an experience in simulation and analysis domain.
We also believe that you:
• Skilled in simulation tools MATLAB/Simulink
• Problem-solving and analytical mindset
• Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment and build your own network within our teams
• 3+ years of experience in simulation
• Master of science in engineering or equivalent
• Good communication skills in English (spoken and written)
Also seen as a mandate for this position:
• Experience working with Lithium-Ion Battery modelling or Battery Management System for BEV and Fuel Cells
• Experience in tool and scripts development (Python, ...)
• Experience in processing measurement data, to be used for model validation.
• Hands on experience with electrochemical modelling along with heat and mass transfer modeling will be highly appreciated.
• Good understanding of electrical and thermal systems in a battery pack
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
