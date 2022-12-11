Simklubben Neptun söker konstsimstränare
Neptun Simklubben / Fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla fritidsledar- och idrottsinstruktörsjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neptun Simklubben i Stockholm
Sveriges största simidrottsförening söker efter erfaren konstsimstränare med gott renommé
Simklubben Neptun söker en erfaren konstsimstränare till våra tävlingsgrupper för tävlingsåret 2023. Vi tränar i olika delar av Stockholms kommun. Jobbet startar i början av januari och pågår till sista juni. Vi letar efter en energisk och social person med ett hjärta som brinner för konstsim och för att arbeta med barn och unga inom simidrotten. Som ledare måste du ha mycket goda konstsimskunskaper och vara erfaren av att leda grupper med aktiva och tränare samt vara bra på att samarbeta i grupp med andra tränare och med föräldrar.
Jobbet är ett heltidsjobb (40h/v) då du ansvarar för träningen av tre olika tävlingsgruppsnivåer. Vanligtvis innebär jobbet ca 30h på bassängkanten och 10h för administration och planering.
Lön: 30 000kr/månad
Passar beskrivningen in på dig? Då kanske du är tränaren vi letar efter. Skicka din ansökan med CV och personligt brev till: konstsim@skneptun.se
.
Kontaktperson: Mirjam Odelby 070-510 35 90
Sweden's biggest artistic swimming club is currently looking for a well-qualified coach in artistic swimming
SK Neptun is currently looking to recruit a new coach for of our competition groups for the 2023 season. Our club is situated in the central parts of Stockholm, Sweden. The job would start in the first days of January and last until June. We are looking for an energetic and outgoing person with a strong passion for the sport and for working with young people. The person we are looking to recruit needs to have a very good synchro knowledge and to be experienced of taking the lead, good at cooperating with other coaches in a team around the swimmers and be good at setting goals and structuring the trainings aiming at them. The coach we are looking for also needs to be inspiring and good at motivating and pushing the swimmers forward in their development. Strong leader abilities is a must. All our swimmers have a good knowledge of English, and they are used to communicating with their coaches in English since we've had many international coaches in the past. That will not be an issue.
The job is a full-time position coaching mainly 3 levels (12 and under, 13-15 and juniors at competition level) in cooperation with a group of other coaches in a team. The trainings will an ordinary week be about 30 hours at the poolside, mainly in the afternoons/evenings on weekdays and at the weekend the times may vary, and the remaining 10 hours is for administration work and planning.
When there are competitions or the swimmers have time off from school during holidays, they will train more hours so the workload will increase during those weeks. All our training spots are reachable with public transport and close to the metro stations.
The salary is 30 000kr/month before income tax. The club will help look for accommodation if the coach needs it. Rent is not included in the salary.
Our aim is to build a strong 12 and under team and a strong 13-15 team and they need to improve their basic skills a lot to be able to reach the level that we would like them to be at in a few years.
Neptun is Swedens biggest synchro club and has been one of the leading clubs in the past few years. We currently have 8 of our swimmers in the national team.
Does this description fit you and you are the coach we are looking for?
For further information or requests, send your CV and application to:konstsim@skneptun.se
.
Contact person: Mirjam Odelby 070-510 35 90 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-31
E-post: konstsim@skneptun.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neptun Simklubben
, https://www.skneptun.se/
Götgatan 107 (visa karta
)
116 62 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Mirjam Odelby Odelby konstsim@skneptun.se 070-510 35 90, 070-510 35 90 Jobbnummer
7248354