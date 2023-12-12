Silvis restaurant is currently recruiting for a Chef
2023-12-12
We are looking for a Chef who is able to blend creativity with traditional Palestinian dishes. As a Chef you will plan and deliver a full dining experience therefore your knowledge and passion are the most important elements.
Duties include:
• Preparing and cooking all daily meals ensuring a high quality presentation of the food.
• Being in charge and also being a good 'all-rounder'.
• Handle purchases and orders.
• Developing menus.
• Understanding and complying with food hygiene regulations.
• Following Health and Safety Policies and Procedures.
Qualifications:
• Experience of working as a chef specialised in Palestinian/Middle eastern kitchen
• A team player who engages well with others
• A willingness to learn and take on board instructions.
• Flexible and adaptable to change
• Driven and motivated
• An understanding& experience of food hygiene and health and safety.
Employment start: Immediate start
Extent: Full time
Location: Nordhemsgatan 18, Gothenburg
Contact: jobb.silvis@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-11
E-post: jobb.silvis@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Silvis Restaurang AB
(org.nr 556781-2374)
Nordhemsgatan 18 (visa karta
)
413 06 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8324801