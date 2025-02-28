Siemens Teamcenter Developer/Programmer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2025-02-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
In this role you will be working as a developer/programmer for developing solutions in Siemens Teamcenter.
Solutions can be developed using Teamcenter configuration as well as developing custom code and scripts.
Your responsibilities:
Continuous development of Teamcenter solutions including ITK Server side programming in C/C++, Java for dispatcher clients as well as XML for stylesheet definition.
Continuous development of Teamcenter solutions using tools like BMIDE, Workflow Designer, Query Builder and so on.
Development and testing of new code and troubleshooting of existing code, based on problems reported by users or the development team.
Supporting the development team with technical competence in programming.
Your background:
We are looking for a programmer with knowledge in C/C++, C#, Java and XML/XSLT programming.
Strong knowledge of Teamcenter APIs.
Knowledge of the Teamcenter Dispatcher framework.
Knowledge of AWC configuration.
Knowledge of GIT (Azur DevOps) for code management is plus
Education in IT field is plus
On a personal level, you are a natural leader with a creative mindset, great interpersonal skills and excellent ability to resolve issues.
In this role you need to be self-motivated and work effectively both independently and as part of the team.
It's important that you communicate well at all levels of the organization and get your messages across in a coherent and clear way.
Ideally, you have deep knowledge in programming, application customizations, processes and application usage in combination with a good overall knowledge in PLM (product lifecycle management).
Fluency in English is required, whereas Swedish and other additional languages are highly valued. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9195015