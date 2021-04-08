Siem Specialist To Our Cybersoc In Gothenburg - Orange Cyberdefense Sweden AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

We are now looking for our next SIEM Specialist to Gothenburg.



Join us at Orange Cyberdefense and help us keep building a safer digital society!



HOW WE WORK



Orange Cyberdefense is a cyber security services and solutions company and due to substantial growth, we are currently seeking a SIEM Specialist who wants to help us build our new CyberSOC in Gothenburg.



Your role as SIEM Specialist is to manage and monitor customer SIEM solutions globally, contributing towards the goal of Orange Cyberdefense to create a safer digital society. This critical role is part of our Managed SIEM team in the CyberSOC where you and other SIEM specialists will ensure the SIEM is up and running so that both customers and analysts can access it.



You will work closely with your team in both Sweden and the Netherlands by mitigating incidents, deploying changes, and maintaining and developing customer SIEM solutions through lifecycle management.



In this role, you will have the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide variety of cyber security products, methods and tools, as well as learning from the security experts that surround you.



Some of the more hands-on job tasks will be:



Continuously improving delivery so that customer satisfaction remains high

Troubleshooting customer SIEM solutions based on established SLA levels and contracts

Responding to customer incidents in a timely manner related to defined SLA levels

Mandate according to the business plan, assignment, budget, result, annual goals and authorisation rules

Proactively monitor customer SIEM solutions so that issues that could become potential problems can be avoided

Drive and manage upgrade projects for customer deployed SIEM solutions

Continuously build good relationships with customers by providing excellent support and response

Monitor performance levels and provide proactive recommendations to customers

Providing high quality reports to ensure proactiveness in the delivery

Supporting colleague by answering questions related to customers within the SIEM delivery

Onboarding new log data and log sources into the SIEM



WE ARE ORANGE CYBERDEFENSE



Orange Cyberdefense's purpose is to build a safer digital society. We are the expert unit for cyber security within the Orange Group which provides managed security, managed detection and response services to organizations around the world. With the largest physical network in the world we have a unique ability to detect and prevent threats like no other. We are a supplier driven by the collection of Threat Intelligence and research on security threats and therefore offer outstanding access to information on current and new threats. Orange Cyberdefense has more than 25 years of experience in information security and are proud to be able to offer global protection with local expertise and support our customers throughout the security threat's life cycle.



Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Our company has an environment with a high rate of change and innovation, quick decision making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do we will also get the best end results. We will provide opportunities for education and training as well as documentation to help get you up and running. We also have tons of experience in the area, so there are colleagues to ask.



By joining one of the world's leading cyber security companies you will also be offered a generous benefit package including for example:



Company car

Pension plan

Flexible working hours

Extended parental pay

One wellness hour per week

Travel discounts

Life insurance

Health insurance

Work laptop and phone

Financial contribution to be spent on a gym card, massage, sport or other activities that will encourage your well being

Opportunity to get involved in environmental and charity work



WHO YOU ARE



We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in security and wants to learn even more. You are open minded and like working together with your colleagues. You work carefully and are not afraid to ask when there is something you don't understand. In situations you do understand you are eager to take initiative.



Additionally, you already live by our core values:



Humble commitment

Innovation, constant and always

Respect for people and commitment

Simplicity in mind

Trust in each other



We prefer that you have experience in the following areas:



Knowledge in Network and security

Knowledge in Linux OS

Understanding of scripting languages such as Bash and Python

Knowledge in TCP / IP



Additional experience we highly value:



Experience of Splunk

Good knowledge in Swedish



HOW TO JOIN US



Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions you are very welcome to contact responsible recruiter Helena Feldt (



Do you want to join Orange Cyberdefense but in a different role? Take a look at our job page to see our other Job Openings (



We look forward to receive your application!



