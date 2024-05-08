SiC Device Design Engineer at Coherent
Work with state-of-the-art technology and next generation's SiC power semiconductors as Device Design Engineer at Coherent!
Join the device development team and play a key role in the progress of SiC MOSFET technology. Your responsibilities will involve design and optimisation of SiC MOSFETs to elevate performance standards.If you are proficient in device physics and possess a thorough comprehension of the electrical characteristics of power semiconductors as well as fabrication processes - this role is for you.Be a driving force in shaping the future of cutting-edge device development, welcome with your application!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
With a history as a small start-up and now part of a global tech company, we offer you an innovative environment with state-of-the-art technology. You will be part of a team developing technologies for a sustainable future for the automotive, IT and energy sector.
Here you will:
* Make a difference! There is no "this is how we have always done". Instead, we promote innovation, trial-and-error, and learn from every prototype, experiment, and discovery.
* Work with experienced and committed colleagues, who collaborate, share best practices, knowledge, and support each other.
* Implement research into real products that will be manufactured and sold worldwide.
* Contribute to a more sustainable future! Our SiC technology minimize energy loss in power electronic used in electric vehicles, solar energy or industry.
Your Responsibilities
As a SiC MOSFET device design engineer your main work tasks are:
* New product design and qualification
* Hands-on TCAD simulation and layout
* Measurement data analysis with correlation to device design
* Design experiments to optimize performance and reliability
The Bigger Picture
You will be part of a team consisting of other engineers, where you will report to the Device Team Manager.
The position is full-time and requires a certain operational proximity to the facility, but free working hours are applied and the possibility to work from home on certain occasions, is possible.
Our Expectations
We attach great importance to your personal qualities, but to be relevant for this role it is required that you:
* PhD in electrical engineering, semiconductor physics, or equivalent
* Minimum 2 years of experience in the development of semiconductor devices
* Experience in semiconductor product qualification big plus
* have strong communication skills in English.
* Knowledge in SiC MOSFET manufacturing processes and process flow integration
Experience in hands-on mask layout and TCAD simulation is preferred and familiarity with reliability testing of SiC MOSFETs is advantageous.
In order to succeed and thrive in the role, we see that you are an analytical, problem solver and result oriented. It is also important that you always strive to achieve the highest quality in your work, and that you have a systematic and organized way of working. Since you will be part of a team good communications skills and flexibility will be essential.
