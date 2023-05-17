Shop & Merchandise Manager
World of Volvo is a Brand Experience Centre that will open its doors to the public during springtime 2024. It is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Volvo Cars and a meeting place in the city centre of Gothenburg for inspiration and entertainment. An interactive destination with permanent and temporary exhibitions, concerts, talks and conferences, brasserie, top floor restaurant, and shop. Now we are attracting top talent to create the most spectacular customer experience in North Europe.
worldofvolvo.com
Shop & Merchandise Manager to World of Volvo
A great place needs great people - join World of Volvo!
Imagine a Brand Experience Centre created by people for people. Let curiosity guide you through the inspiring World of Volvo - a world that's constantly on the move. Enter our world where we will let you reimagine mobility and get inspired by the Volvo brand across all areas of the experience.
We are getting closer to the opening and are happy to announce that we are expanding our team. Join us as our Shop & Merchandise Manager, to lead the overall daily operations in our dedicated flagship store, ensuring that our customers receive the highest level of service packed with a compelling selection of attractive merchandise items and products.
Together, we will create a vibrant meeting place, conveying the essence of the Volvo brand. Are you up for the challenge?
What we offer
As Shop & Merchandise Manager at World of Volvo you will lead the daily operations of the shop including overseeing sales, inventory management and customer service. To achieve sales targets you will create and implement strategies to increase revenue, including both inhouse & online sales.
Using your creativity and knowledge to make appealing displays and inspiring your staff, will be key to success. Further, you will ensure that the shop has an attractive range of products and merchandise for all our visitors and also be responsible for stock and deliveries.
Who you are
Can you motivate and manage a team to provide excellent customer service to achieve sales targets? Are you structured and organized? Do you thrive in a vibrant environment and consider yourself excellent in communications with great social skills? Please continue reading!
Qualifications:
* Experience as a Shop Manager
* Experience in financial, sales and operational reporting
* Fluent in Swedish and English
* At least high school education
Do you recognize yourself?
As a person you are an inspiration to others and a true team player. You value to be part of this great place and appreciate to be part of the greater Volvo community.
You are driven and love to be hands-on and getting things done. In our team we help each other out, no matter the role. You are service minded and a go-to person. Together we will shape the World of Volvo culture and make sure that our visitors will have an experience out of the ordinary - and we have fun along the way!
Are we a perfect match?
If yes, please apply already today but no later than June 4th. Curious, and have questions? Please contact Senior Recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
Interviews will be held continuously so don't wait with your application. Please note that applications by e-mail will not be accepted due to GDPR.
Welcome with your application!
