Shop Design Specialist
Ikea Retail Services AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2023-12-21
Why we will love you
Are you passionate about home furnishing, visual merchandising, and developing future retail and customer experience? Are you intrigued by leading projects, and collaboration across the organization and can 't wait to support our team with your expertise? Do you find it motivating to contribute to an agile, fast-paced, retailing environment? Then go ahead and have a closer look at this opportunity in our Retail Solutions team!
As a person, we believe you can lead yourself and others, and strive when having responsibility and ownership. You get motivated to drive initiatives, respond actively to change, and deliver high-standard inspiring results in a fast-paced and agile environment. Although you enjoy working at a detailed level and can also have a holistic view and understand the bigger picture.
You have excellent communication- and collaboration skills and can inspire, easily engage, and build trustful relationships with a wide range of different stakeholders and markets. and always keep improving the customer experience and developing the business on top of mind.
You are fluent in English, and you know how to work with Revit, SketchUp, and Microsoft Office tools. You also have an interior design or art and design educational qualification.
To succeed in this role, you have the following knowledge:
You have experience in a home furnishing retail environment.
You have several years of working with visual merchandising on different levels.
You have translated home furnishing knowledge into inspiring and commercial home furnishing solutions, supporting our brand identity.
You demonstrate strong project management skills and can present, sell, and visualize your ideas in an engaging and inspiring way
You have improved the uniqueness of the IKEA identity through range presentation and home furnishing solutions.
You have worked across functions within INGKA Group and in good collaboration with other IKEA businesses to secure a strong and aligned.
You demonstrate strong IKEA leadership skills and the ability to lead and inspire co-workers around you.
Last but not least, you can of course identify yourself with the IKEA culture and values.
Your responsibilities
As a Shop Design Specialist, you inspire our customers through our home furnishing knowledge, discovering new needs for their life at home. Leading projects and designing retail solutions and environments to improve the customer experience. You are responsible for creating an innovative range presentation solutions, global guidelines, and strategies that contribute to a growing IKEA business.
You will work on different projects together with other Shop Design Specialists within the team and markets always working cross-functional within Ingka Group and other IKEA businesses. With the CRS solutions and your knowledge, you support our 30 markets and the development of our business plan ensuring that all initiatives are supporting the growth plan.
It is a permanent role, located in Malmö, and will report to the Shop Design Manager.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30
E-post: pernilla.cederlund@ingka.ikea.com Arbetsgivarens referens
