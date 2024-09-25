Shipping Operator
2024-09-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS Boden AB i Boden
Want a future-proof manufacturing career? Work with state-of-the-art equipment at our new green steel factory.
We are seeking a dedicated and detail-oriented Shipping Operator to join our Steel Planning and Shipping team. As a Shipping Operator, you will be responsible for the accurate and efficient processing, packing, and dispatching of outgoing shipments. You will play a key role in ensuring that our high-quality steel products reach our customers safely and on time.
About Stegra
Founded in 2020, Stegra (formerly H2 Green Steel) was created with the purpose to decarbonize hard-to-abate industry. Construction of our first project - an integrated plant producing green hydrogen, green iron and green steel - is well underway in Boden, Sweden. Slashing emissions using green hydrogen and renewable electricity, we're starting a clean industrial revolution. Steel is just the beginning.
We are building a diverse and rapidly growing team spread across our site and offices in Boden and Stockholm, targeting close to 1500 employees by the end of 2025. Together, we focus on delivering green impact - for our people, customers, investors, society and planet.
Key Accountabilities:
Safely load coils into rail cars or onto trucks, ensuring compliance with safety guidelines.
Scan labels to ensure coils are correctly located in the warehouse and shipped to the right destination.
Assist with the training of new employees, sharing knowledge and ensuring safety and efficiency.
Together with the rest of the team, maintain excellent housekeeping standards within the warehouse.
Take proper action when encountering failures or deviations affecting production; report these issues and participate in root cause analysis.
Actively contribute to foster a safe work environment by participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Your Experience:
Gymnasium/upper secondary school diploma.
More than 2 years of experience from related heavy industry.
Experience operating a forklift and/or an overhead crane.
Good English skills; basic Swedish skills are a plus.
High attention to detail and accuracy.
Ability to work independently and safely.
Preferred Qualifications:
Previous experience in a steel mill environment is a plus.
Basic mechanical aptitude.
Knowledge of general and logistics safety guidelines in Sweden.
If you are passionate about logistics, have a keen eye for detail, and thrive in a fast-paced, industrial environment, we encourage you to apply. Join us and play a vital role in ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of our steel products to customers worldwide.
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core.
We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business Så ansöker du
