Shift Manager "Small and Medium Robots" ABB Robotics

Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
We are now looking for our new Shift Manager for us at ABB Robotics and our department for "small and medium-sized robots"! You will lead and develop 27 employees where you are the salary-setting manager and responsible for the staff's development, well-being and rehabilitation. The group's overall performance and well-being are also a large part of your responsibility. At the moment, we work during the day, but depending on the workload, we commute between daytime and two-shifts. This also provides close collaboration with selected staffing companies to quickly adjust our manufacturing capacity, which is very customer-order-driven.
We are currently also preparing for a move of our entire production in 2026 into our new Robotics Campus of 65,000 m2. We are currently working fully on streamlining our factory ahead of the move and look forward to landing in our new modern premises together with the whole of Robotics Sweden. With this, we cement Västerås as ABB's robotics center in Europe. If you want to be involved as a manager and leader in our production towards the future in all different ways, apply now!
Your responsibilities
To deliver our products on time to the customer through close cooperation with internal support functions.
To conduct systematic work environment management, which means that you must ensure a good work environment, both physical and psychosocial, in collaboration with the safety representative for the department.
That the products meet the requirements set by the quality departments. The internal cooperation with quality engineers is particularly important in order to constantly improve our quality.
That the staff are happy and through that perform well. That our personnel issues are handled in accordance with current HR processes and in line with ABB's core values.
Suggest and implement improvements and actively drive the improvement work together with your team with the help of your cross-functional group consisting of production technology, line technicians, quality technicians and maintenance.
Your background
You have at least 3-5 years of experience from production, preferably assembly manufacturing or customer-order-driven manufacturing. LEAN, six sigma and other change leadership and improvement work are meritorious.
It is an advantage if you have leadership experience as a manager, shift leader or in a supervisory position.
Your interest in your employees and team spirit in delivering robots for ABB is central. Being able to work with personnel issues and get satisfaction in engaging and developing people should be what you are passionate about. You have an ability to find sustainable overall solutions, are positive to change and see deviations and problems as a valuable opportunity to improve the business.
You have good collaboration skills and are goal- and result-oriented. Working in an outgoing, independent and responsible way is obvious to you. You master Swedish and English without hindrance.
More about us
ABB Robotics is looking for our new Shift Manager! Recruitment Manager Faruk Hodzic +46 724 61 24 51, answers your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Leaders: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Robert Norén, +46 724 61 20 95. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Does this sound like the next step in your career? Apply today! The deadline for applications is 2 June. Interviews will be held during the advertising period, the position may be filled during the advertising period.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
