Shift Manager Program - Skellefteå x Gothenburg
2023-09-15
Recharge your career with NOVO Energy and Northvolt
The Swedish battery industry is expanding rapidly, with the establishment of NOVO Energy's gigafactory in Gothenburg, and Northvolt's continued growth creating thousands of exciting career opportunities across the country.
If you're curious about making the switch to a career in battery production, our Exchange Program will offer you the support, learning and skills needed to become part of this innovative industry and expand your career.
With our first group of Gothenburgers now on-site in Skellefteå, we're ready to welcome our next intake of talented people eager to build a career in the battery industry
Our partnership and the program
NOVO Energy and Northvolt is a partnership of strength and collaboration. We share a common purpose; to make green batteries for a blue planet and build a sustainable industry that enables the green energy transition.
To make our purpose reality we're growing local talent and are now offering the opportunity to join our fully paid exchange program. Designed to equip you with the skills needed to transition into this dynamic industry, in this program you will:
• Work with, and learn from industry experts in a fully paid role at Northvolt in Skellefteå for 18-24 months
• Develop skills and knowledge to set you up for the future
• Experience living and working in beautiful Skellefteå
• Become part of a core group of specially trained employees
• Return to Gothenburg and NOVO Energy to a guaranteed job in our new Gigafactory
Our Shift Manager program
In this role you'll work in close collaboration with other Shift Managers, maintenance, quality and environment personnel in our state-of-the-art production facilities. Responsible for leading a team of 15-20 people you'll have the opportunity to make a real impact, shape our ways of working and help each team-member grow and contribute to our shared success.
We aim for a truly inclusive workplace, and work hard to create a great work environment, make room for creativity, improvement initiatives and opportunities for our people to grow. Our organisation requires and values great self-discipline and natural talent to make things happen.
Skills & Requirements:
To succeed in this role, you'll need to be a natural leader who enjoys working in a team setting. You're curious and open-minded and make sure to make others wellbeing and ongoing growth a priority.
• High school diploma or other relevant education
• Experience in manufacturing and production environments, where you have successfully led and managed teams in meeting production goals
• Experience in leading and developing others
• Knowledge and experience of LEAN manufacturing
• Good understanding of the importance of safety and quality in a manufacturing setting, and a proven ability to have your teams perform accordingly
• Good verbal and written English, basic Swedish and other languages are seen as a plus
Join us and become part of this exciting journey
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, make sure to apply today. We promise you a competitive salary and lots of perks, frequent trips home to stay connected with family and friends, an out-of-the ordinary learning experience with Northvolt and a guaranteed job at the NOVO Gigafactory in Gothenburg at the completion of your program.
Apply with your CV in English. Full time employment, fixed salary. Start date as soon as possible with regards to notice period.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8117285