Shift Manager - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
Shift Manager
Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-07
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB Västerås i Västerås
We are now starting to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Västerås and are looking for shift managers to our production to Northvolt Labs. In joining us you will play an important part to make sure that we have great leaders with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free society
At Northvolt you will be part of a fast growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As shift manager you will work in a top modern facility with new technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different.
You will work in close collaboration with other shift managers, maintenance, quality and environment personnel. You will lead a shift team of around 15 employees were each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the worlds most equal and inclusive workplace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment team
Ability to work shift
Develop and support you team in becoming great at what they are supposed to do by on-boarding, training and developing them - we believe in rotation of work duties for competence development
Ensure your team has everything they need to ensure that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followed
Make sure your team knows what to do by assigning tasks, responsibilities and performance expectations and checking in regularly
Suggest and implement improvements - individually and with your team
Follow up shift performance and act on deviations
Communicate and collaborate with other colleagues (other shifts, the maintenance team) in order to ensure good shift handovers and standardisation
Report deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issues
Assure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according routines when having repairs or inspections of equipment
Participating in rotation of work duties, in order to develop the competence within the shift team
Apply by filling out the application form.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
CBA, Teknikavtalet
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Skills & Requirements
Specific Skills/Abilities
High school diploma or other relevant education
A couple of years of experience from manufacturing, where you have successfully worked with tasks described in the key responsibilities
If you have worked in the process industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar) including safety procedures, that is a merit
Experience from leading others
Knowledge and experience of lean manufacturing
Good understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importance
Good English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus
Good communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teams
High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Qualities that we cherish in all Northvolt employees are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit. In the team you will find passionate and purpose driven colleagues who all work for a more sustainable future.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt Labs AB Västerås
Lundaleden 48
72136 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5676904
Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-07
Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås, Hallstahammar, Surahammar, Eskilstuna
Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Labs AB Västerås i Västerås
We are now starting to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Västerås and are looking for shift managers to our production to Northvolt Labs. In joining us you will play an important part to make sure that we have great leaders with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free society
At Northvolt you will be part of a fast growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As shift manager you will work in a top modern facility with new technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different.
You will work in close collaboration with other shift managers, maintenance, quality and environment personnel. You will lead a shift team of around 15 employees were each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the worlds most equal and inclusive workplace.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment team
Ability to work shift
Develop and support you team in becoming great at what they are supposed to do by on-boarding, training and developing them - we believe in rotation of work duties for competence development
Ensure your team has everything they need to ensure that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followed
Make sure your team knows what to do by assigning tasks, responsibilities and performance expectations and checking in regularly
Suggest and implement improvements - individually and with your team
Follow up shift performance and act on deviations
Communicate and collaborate with other colleagues (other shifts, the maintenance team) in order to ensure good shift handovers and standardisation
Report deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issues
Assure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according routines when having repairs or inspections of equipment
Participating in rotation of work duties, in order to develop the competence within the shift team
Apply by filling out the application form.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
CBA, Teknikavtalet
Planned starting date is asap.
Skills & Requirements
Skills & Requirements
Specific Skills/Abilities
High school diploma or other relevant education
A couple of years of experience from manufacturing, where you have successfully worked with tasks described in the key responsibilities
If you have worked in the process industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar) including safety procedures, that is a merit
Experience from leading others
Knowledge and experience of lean manufacturing
Good understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importance
Good English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus
Good communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teams
High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
Qualities that we cherish in all Northvolt employees are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit. In the team you will find passionate and purpose driven colleagues who all work for a more sustainable future.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Northvolt Labs AB Västerås
Lundaleden 48
72136 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5676904