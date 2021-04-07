Shift Manager - Northvolt Labs AB Västerås - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås

Northvolt Labs AB Västerås / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås2021-04-07We are now starting to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Västerås and are looking for shift managers to our production to Northvolt Labs. In joining us you will play an important part to make sure that we have great leaders with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free societyAt Northvolt you will be part of a fast growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As shift manager you will work in a top modern facility with new technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different.You will work in close collaboration with other shift managers, maintenance, quality and environment personnel. You will lead a shift team of around 15 employees were each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the worlds most equal and inclusive workplace.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Take lead in building your shift teams by supporting in recruiting, specifically by interviewing candidates in close collaboration with the manufacturing recruitment teamAbility to work shiftDevelop and support you team in becoming great at what they are supposed to do by on-boarding, training and developing them - we believe in rotation of work duties for competence developmentEnsure your team has everything they need to ensure that SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), WIs (Work Instructions) and other policies are followedMake sure your team knows what to do by assigning tasks, responsibilities and performance expectations and checking in regularlySuggest and implement improvements - individually and with your teamFollow up shift performance and act on deviationsCommunicate and collaborate with other colleagues (other shifts, the maintenance team) in order to ensure good shift handovers and standardisationReport deviations affecting the production and perform risk analysis to solve underlying issuesAssure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according routines when having repairs or inspections of equipmentParticipating in rotation of work duties, in order to develop the competence within the shift teamApply by filling out the application form.Full time employment, fixed salary.CBA, TeknikavtaletPlanned starting date is asap.Skills & RequirementsSkills & RequirementsSpecific Skills/AbilitiesHigh school diploma or other relevant educationA couple of years of experience from manufacturing, where you have successfully worked with tasks described in the key responsibilitiesIf you have worked in the process industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar) including safety procedures, that is a meritExperience from leading othersKnowledge and experience of lean manufacturingGood understanding of importance of safety and quality and the ability to make others understand and act according to this importanceGood English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plusGood communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teamsHigh work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skillsQualities that we cherish in all Northvolt employees are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit. In the team you will find passionate and purpose driven colleagues who all work for a more sustainable future.2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Northvolt Labs AB VästeråsLundaleden 4872136 Västerås5676904