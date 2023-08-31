Sheet metal worker
Lw Sverige AB / Tunnplåtslagarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tunnplåtslagarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lw Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Tyresö
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
LW Sverige is looking for workers for our roof and facade department. Are you ready for new tasks and challanges? Are you interested in working in an innovative and fun company with developement oppurtunities? Then we have the job for you.
Who are we?
LW is one of Sweden's leading companys in roof and facades and we have our head queartes and factory in Stockholm, Sweden.
We deliver solutions throughout the roof and façade area and we are currently working on many exciting projects around the country.
LW is now in an expansive phase and we are looking for more workers who like to work in a workplace with visions where something happens all the time. We give you the opportunity to grow, gain and take responsibility and broaden your experience. With us, only you set the limits for your own development!
What we are doing as a business is that we are working on facades and roofs all over Sweden and we are working with all kind of materials.
Some examples:
Roof
• Sheet metal
• Roofbricks
• Membrane
• Installing roof beams
Façade
• Brick façade
• Glas
• Puts
• Metal
• Stone
• ACP panels
• Mineral boards
Who are you?
You have several years of professional experience in construction sheet metal and roofing. To succeed with us, you need to be production-oriented, solution-oriented and very quality conscious.
We see that you have been working with roofing and/or façade work for at least 2 years. You are self-motivated, used to working in teams, thorough and skilled as a person. You are a person who sees opportunities and is focused on finding the right solutions in the projects.
You have good collaborative skills and are structured while being flexible and able to work at a fast pace. You are used to working in projects with demands for high quality and see good service as a matter of course. We encourage our own initiative and drive. With us, commitment and job satisfaction are in focus! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lw Sverige AB
(org.nr 556398-8244), https://lwab.se/ Arbetsplats
LW Sverige AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Lw Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8073736