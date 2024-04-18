Shaft line calculation Engineer
2024-04-18
An exciting opportunity has arisen as Shaft line calculation engineer at Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. We are seeking for an engineer who wants to join our team working with calculations and analysis for propeller shaft line systems. Are you recently graduated or an experienced engineer? We can adjust the role and challenge based on your background, our aim is to find a motivated team player in the field of mechanical engineering, engineering physics or equivalent.
You will be part of our Product Management Propeller department who develops and deliver market leading world class propulsion solutions. This from a product portfolio that consists of propellers, shaft lines and reduction gears for all types of vessels, ranging from aircraft carriers to smaller luxury vessels in the commercial and naval market. Our propellers vary in sizes from 1,5 - 10 m in diameter and in Kristinehamn we have delivered our high-performance propellers for over 80 years, starting with the well-renowned KAMEWA-propeller.
As a Shaft line calculation engineer you are an integral part of the project delivery organization at Kongsberg. Your primary responsibility will be to provide alignment- and natural frequency calculations for the propeller system. Utilizing a shaft modelling program, you will model shaft lines in their entirety and evaluate the conditions of both the shafts themselves as well as the shaft line auxiliaries against classification society rules and manufacturer's recommendations. Your work is essential in providing our customer with crucial information regarding the installation of the shaft line to ensure that the propeller system functions as intended.
In this role you will have the opportunity to participate in root cause investigations. You will have interface within and outside the department with Designers, Project leads, Sales and Services. You will also have external contacts, such as component or system suppliers as well as shipyards.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment and the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with a unique product at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration where some travelling will be part of your work. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
We are seeking for an engineer with experience/education in the field of mechanical engineering, engineering physics or equivalent. If you have experience working in FEA-tools, such as Ansys, we see this as positive. The ability to read drawings and experience in design engineering will be advantageous. In our global organization and market your high level of English, both written and speaking, is fundamental for your success. Communication skills in other languages is considered an advantage.
We appreciate your ability to act on own initiative in a systematical way, make things happen and accept responsibility for the results. You should be able to analyze complex issues and problems and come up with rational judgments. Teamwork is key to succeed, therefore we highly appreciate your ability to co-operate well with others, share knowledge, experience, information and support others in the pursuit of team goals.
Last day to apply 2024-05-09
Our ambition is to fill the position as soon as possible, selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period. For this position we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process. Security clearance is required for this position, therefore Swedish citizenship or alternatively, currently living in Sweden with residency for a minimum of 5 years, is a demand.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud two-hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 310 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Propulsion and Handling division delivers world class products for propulsion, handling systems, motion control and waterjet for all marine industry sectors including merchant, offshore and naval. Our products enhance operational efficiency and deliver safe, secure, reliable and sustainable products to our valued customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB
(org.nr 556035-5009), https://www.kongsberg.com/maritime/
Båtbyggarevägen 1 (visa karta
)
681 95 KRISTINEHAMN Kontakt
HR Manager - Propeller Systems
Julia Palmqvist julia.palmqvist@km.kongsberg.com +4672 392 23 14
8623313