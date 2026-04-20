Setup Technician - Montör (Circus)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Montörsjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-20


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Dröse & Norberg is a Swedish family entertainment company producing touring circus and live shows for families across Sweden. The company operates large circus tents and manages all technical setup, dismantling, and on-site production as part of its touring activities. The work environment is hands-on, team-based, and characterized by close collaboration and practical problem-solving.
Location:Different locations in Sweden (Stockholm and Enköping)
Who we are looking for:Setup Technician for work with circus team
Your responsibilities:- Work as part of a team working with the setup and dismantling of circus tents- Perform practical tasks such as scaffolding, carpentry, steel work, and basic electrical work- Support logistics, transport, and preparations before and after performances- Learn and rotate between different production tasks within the team- For those interested, there is an opportunity over time to take on more responsibility or a supervisory role
Requirements:- Good physical condition and willingness to perform physically demanding work- Conversetional level of English OR Swedish- Valid driving licence, minimum category B- Ability to work in a team and follow instructions- Flexibility regarding working hours (daytime, evenings, weekends - no night work)- Readiness for business trips between Stockholm and Enköping
Meritorious but not required:- Forklift licence (wheel loader)- Experience working at height- Electrical certification or previous experience with electrical work
Your profile:- Practical, hands-on, and solution-oriented- Willing to learn new skills and work tasks- Reliable, responsible, and safety-conscious- Comfortable with physical work and varied daily tasks
What the employer offers:- Hourly employment or another employment form according to agreement- Start date: ASAP untill end of May 2026 with break in work for summer period with further start in September 2026.- Varying working hours (daytime, evenings, and weekends)
Important:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Gårdet (visa karta)
133 36  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Circus Dröse

Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko
yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
9865675

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