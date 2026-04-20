Setup Technician - Montör (Circus)
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Montörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla montörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
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Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
Dröse & Norberg is a Swedish family entertainment company producing touring circus and live shows for families across Sweden. The company operates large circus tents and manages all technical setup, dismantling, and on-site production as part of its touring activities. The work environment is hands-on, team-based, and characterized by close collaboration and practical problem-solving.
Location:Different locations in Sweden (Stockholm and Enköping)
Who we are looking for:Setup Technician for work with circus team
Your responsibilities:- Work as part of a team working with the setup and dismantling of circus tents- Perform practical tasks such as scaffolding, carpentry, steel work, and basic electrical work- Support logistics, transport, and preparations before and after performances- Learn and rotate between different production tasks within the team- For those interested, there is an opportunity over time to take on more responsibility or a supervisory role
Requirements:- Good physical condition and willingness to perform physically demanding work- Conversetional level of English OR Swedish- Valid driving licence, minimum category B- Ability to work in a team and follow instructions- Flexibility regarding working hours (daytime, evenings, weekends - no night work)- Readiness for business trips between Stockholm and Enköping
Meritorious but not required:- Forklift licence (wheel loader)- Experience working at height- Electrical certification or previous experience with electrical work
Your profile:- Practical, hands-on, and solution-oriented- Willing to learn new skills and work tasks- Reliable, responsible, and safety-conscious- Comfortable with physical work and varied daily tasks
What the employer offers:- Hourly employment or another employment form according to agreement- Start date: ASAP untill end of May 2026 with break in work for summer period with further start in September 2026.- Varying working hours (daytime, evenings, and weekends)
Important:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Gårdet (visa karta
)
133 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Circus Dröse Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9865675