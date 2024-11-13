Servicerådgivare / Service Advisor - Umeå
TM Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Umeå Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Umeå
2024-11-13
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TM Sweden AB i Umeå
, Borlänge
, Uppsala
, Upplands Väsby
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
What to Expect
At Tesla, our Service Advisors consistently coordinate a seamless experience for customers servicing their vehicles. They constitute Tesla's front line and are our brand ambassadors, supporting our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
As a Service Advisor, you will support customers from the moment they walk through our door or schedule a service visit to returning their vehicle, managing communication across physical and digital platforms. We've created one of the most innovative vehicles ever made, and you will help ensure an equally innovative service experience.
To succeed at Tesla, you must be energetic, highly organized, and smart working. You should have a passion for the brand and the ability to create exceptional customer experiences.
We Offer
A dynamic and fast-paced environment where inclusion, learning and collaboration are key to success
The chance to work with innovative technology, advanced tools and software
Ongoing training and development to help you grow your skills and career
A competitive compensation and benefits package
A safe, clean and fun work environment
What You'll Do
Confidently communicate with customers as a Tesla ambassador through digital channels, and face-to-face to provide: Scheduling/status updates, and payment requirements
Educate customers on Product, Tesla App, and answer any questions using customer friendly language
Maintain a tidy, representable customer facing area (customer lounge, service entrance), and organize the parking lot
Manage the service fleet, performing damage audits, flagging service requirements, and car cleaning
Develop a good understanding of Tesla's products and service operations to perform basic, visual diagnostics and accurately record repair orders into systems
Partner closely with internal teams (e.g. technicians) to guarantee customers' cars are serviced efficiently and seamlessly
Take on minor escalations, resolve and defuse difficult conversations across all communication channels. Advise and educate your customer on Tesla warranty policies
What You'll Bring
Relevant experience in a customer facing role delivering excellent service, preferably from a technical or automotive environment
Thrive in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment with multiple priorities while maintaining attention to detail
Excellent communication skills and ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with both internal stakeholders and customers
Ability to excel in a team-based environment and achieve common goals
Excellent problem-solving skills, and strong ability to take initiative and be proactive
Digitally savvy - ability to adopt and adapt quickly to new technology and systems
Good knowledge of MS Office
Able to communicate, read, and write effectively in both English and Swedish
Must have and continue to maintain a valid driving license and safe driving record
Tesla is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer committed to diversity in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, gender identity or any other factor protected by applicable federal, state or local laws. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TM Sweden AB
(org.nr 556931-4098), https://www.tesla.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Tesla Umeå Jobbnummer
9009428