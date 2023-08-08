Servicenow Developer In Swedbank Cmdb Team
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about ServiceNow, CMDB and Asset Management?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
•
Design, implement new and change the existing ServiceNow Discovery solution and CMDB data model based on CSDM, internal standards and best ITIL practices according with the CMDB strategic direction.
• Deal with different management systems integrations towards ITSM and CMDB in infrastructure and platform services area.
• Innovation possibilities, large-scale implementations and a very high ambition.
• Be part of a team taking the bank platform CMDB to the next level.
•
Collaborative and agile way of working to grow professionally.
• Work alongside other smart professionals in a cross-functional and cross-border team, locating in Baltics and Sweden.
What is needed in this role:
•
ServiceNow System Administration and development experience.
•
Asset and Configuration Management principles with experience in the ServiceNow Discovery tool.
• Understanding that CMDB is not only for reporting, but as data source for different automation systems and integrations.
• Understanding CI life cycle management and relation to CI/CD pipelines.
• Working knowledge of JavaScript.
• Knowledge in creating Software Integrations utilizing web services (SOAP, REST).
• Knowledge of Relational Database concepts.
•
ITIL Foundation Certification preferred.
• General SAM tools is bonus, special bonus Bigfix & SNOW.
• Knowledge of Shell script.
• Last but not least - you are a natural problem solver and a creative person, big-picture thinker, energetic collaborator, delivery-focused, emphatic and observant.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
you have an opportunity to work with one large scale ServiceNow implementation in cloud with many purchased modules and different customers. Our team is newly created and doing an exciting new journey to provide value to Swedbank via the CDMB. You will learn every day something new from colleagues who are friendly and collaborative. We work as SCRUM team with agile mindset. And it is important for me to have a work environment where everyone can grow and have fun."
Peter Hanaeus, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 11.09.2023.
Location: Stockholm HQ, Riga, Tallinn or Vilnius
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Peter Hanaeus, +46 73 653 08 32
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 8 58 59 02 88
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3300-5000 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 2900-4400 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3650-5450 EUR gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here (https://jobs.swedbank.com/pages/employment-in-latvia-and-lithuania?preview=true).
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
peter.hanaeus@swedbank.se peter.hanaeus@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8013232